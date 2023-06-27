Montefiore Orthopedics 1250 Waters Place : “Specialized orthopedic care at Montefiore Orthopedics 1250 Waters Place”

Discovering Exceptional Orthopedic Services at Montefiore Orthopedics 1250 Waters Place

Introduction

Montefiore Orthopedics at 1250 Waters Place is a state-of-the-art facility that specializes in providing advanced care for patients with orthopedic conditions. The facility is staffed by a team of highly skilled and experienced orthopedic surgeons, nurses, and therapists who work together to ensure that patients receive the best possible care.

Services Offered

Montefiore Orthopedics offers a wide range of services to help patients with orthopedic conditions. Some of the services offered include:

1. Joint Replacement Surgery – Joint replacement surgery is a common procedure performed at Montefiore Orthopedics. The facility offers both partial and total joint replacement surgery to help patients with conditions such as arthritis, joint degeneration, and joint injuries.

2. Sports Medicine – Montefiore Orthopedics has a dedicated sports medicine team that specializes in treating injuries and conditions related to sports. The team works closely with athletes to help them recover from injuries and return to their sport as quickly as possible.

3. Spine Surgery – The facility offers a range of spine surgery options to help patients with conditions such as spinal stenosis, herniated discs, and spinal deformities. The team of surgeons at Montefiore Orthopedics uses the latest techniques and technology to ensure that patients receive the best possible care.

4. Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery – Montefiore Orthopedics has a team of hand and upper extremity surgeons who specialize in treating conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, hand fractures, and tendon injuries.

5. Foot and Ankle Surgery – The facility offers a range of foot and ankle surgery options to help patients with conditions such as plantar fasciitis, ankle sprains, and foot fractures.

Facility Features

Montefiore Orthopedics at 1250 Waters Place is a modern facility that is equipped with the latest technology and equipment. The facility features:

1. Operating Rooms – The facility has several state-of-the-art operating rooms that are equipped with advanced technology to ensure that surgeries are performed safely and efficiently.

2. Imaging Services – Montefiore Orthopedics has an on-site imaging center that offers a range of diagnostic services such as X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans.

3. Physical Therapy – The facility has a dedicated physical therapy department that offers a range of services to help patients recover from surgery and injuries. The physical therapy team works closely with patients to develop personalized treatment plans that meet their specific needs.

4. Patient Rooms – Montefiore Orthopedics has spacious and comfortable patient rooms that are equipped with modern amenities such as televisions and Wi-Fi.

5. Rehabilitation Gym – The facility has a rehabilitation gym that is equipped with the latest equipment to help patients recover from surgery and injuries.

Patient Experience

At Montefiore Orthopedics, patient experience is a top priority. The facility is designed to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients, and the staff is dedicated to ensuring that patients receive the best possible care.

The team at Montefiore Orthopedics works closely with patients to develop personalized treatment plans that meet their specific needs. Patients are provided with detailed information about their condition and treatment options, and are encouraged to ask questions and participate in their care.

Conclusion

Montefiore Orthopedics at 1250 Waters Place is a top-notch facility that offers advanced care for patients with orthopedic conditions. The facility is staffed by a team of highly skilled and experienced orthopedic surgeons, nurses, and therapists who work together to ensure that patients receive the best possible care. With modern facilities and personalized treatment plans, Montefiore Orthopedics is an excellent choice for patients seeking orthopedic care.

