Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery Westchester : “Advanced Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery in Westchester County”

Introduction

Bunions are a common foot deformity that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a bony bump that forms at the base of the big toe, causing it to deviate from its normal position. Bunions can be painful and uncomfortable, making it difficult to walk or wear shoes. In the past, surgery was the only effective treatment for bunions. However, with advancements in medical technology, minimally invasive bunion surgery is now available. In this article, we will discuss minimally invasive bunion surgery in Westchester and how it can benefit you.

What is Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery?

Minimally invasive bunion surgery is a surgical technique that uses small incisions and specialized instruments to correct a bunion. Unlike traditional bunion surgery, which requires a large incision and a longer recovery time, minimally invasive bunion surgery involves minimal tissue damage and a faster recovery time. The surgeon uses a small camera called an arthroscope to visualize the inside of the joint and correct the bunion.

Benefits of Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery

There are several benefits of minimally invasive bunion surgery, including:

1. Less Pain: Minimally invasive bunion surgery causes less tissue damage and, therefore, less pain than traditional bunion surgery.

2. Faster Recovery: Because there is less tissue damage, the recovery time is faster. Patients can return to their normal activities sooner than with traditional bunion surgery.

3. Smaller Incisions: Minimally invasive bunion surgery requires smaller incisions than traditional bunion surgery. This means there is less scarring and a better cosmetic result.

4. Fewer Complications: Minimally invasive bunion surgery has fewer complications than traditional bunion surgery.

5. Improved Function: Minimally invasive bunion surgery can improve the function of the foot and relieve pain.

Who is a Candidate for Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery?

Not everyone is a candidate for minimally invasive bunion surgery. The surgeon will evaluate each patient individually to determine if they are a candidate. Generally, patients with mild to moderate bunions are good candidates for minimally invasive bunion surgery. Patients with severe bunions may require traditional bunion surgery.

The Procedure

Minimally invasive bunion surgery is performed under general anesthesia, and the patient is typically discharged the same day. The procedure involves making small incisions on the foot and using specialized instruments to correct the bunion. The surgeon uses an arthroscope to visualize the inside of the joint and make the necessary corrections. Once the bunion is corrected, the surgeon will close the incisions with sutures.

Recovery

Recovery from minimally invasive bunion surgery is faster than traditional bunion surgery. Patients can usually return to their normal activities within a few weeks. However, it is essential to follow the post-operative instructions provided by the surgeon to ensure a successful recovery.

Conclusion

Minimally invasive bunion surgery is a safe and effective treatment for bunions. It offers several benefits over traditional bunion surgery, including less pain, faster recovery, smaller incisions, fewer complications, and improved function. If you are suffering from a bunion, you should consider minimally invasive bunion surgery in Westchester. Talk to your doctor today to see if you are a candidate for this procedure.

