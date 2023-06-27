“Miniature Ice Cream Box Recipe”: Delectable Strawberry Chocolate Miniature Ice Cream Box Recipe – The Coolest Treat!

The Coolest Miniature Ice Cream Box Recipe

If you’re looking for a fun and creative way to serve ice cream, try making these adorable miniature ice cream boxes! These boxes are made of chocolate and filled with delicious strawberry ice cream. They’re perfect for parties, summer picnics, or just a fun dessert at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup of chocolate chips

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 pint of strawberry ice cream

Sprinkles or other toppings (optional)

Instructions:

Melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil together in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat for 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Using a small paintbrush or pastry brush, brush the inside of a silicone mold or mini muffin tin with the melted chocolate. Be sure to coat the sides and bottom of each cavity evenly. Place the mold in the freezer for 10-15 minutes, or until the chocolate is firm. Remove the mold from the freezer and fill each cavity with a small scoop of strawberry ice cream. Be sure to leave a little space at the top for more chocolate to cover the ice cream. Using the remaining melted chocolate, cover the top of each ice cream scoop with a layer of chocolate. Be sure to cover the ice cream completely so it’s sealed inside the chocolate box. Sprinkle with toppings if desired. Return the mold to the freezer and let the ice cream boxes freeze for at least 2 hours, or until they’re completely firm. When ready to serve, remove the mold from the freezer and gently pop each ice cream box out of the mold. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Tips:

Be sure to use a silicone mold or a non-stick mini muffin tin to make it easier to remove the ice cream boxes from the mold.

If the chocolate starts to harden while you’re working with it, simply microwave it for another 10-15 seconds to melt it again.

You can use any flavor of ice cream you like for this recipe!

Conclusion:

The coolest miniature ice cream box recipe is perfect for any occasion. It’s easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. This recipe is a great way to impress your guests and make a fun and creative dessert that everyone will love. Try it out today and enjoy the delicious combination of chocolate and strawberry ice cream!

1. Miniature Ice Cream Box Recipe

2. Strawberry Chocolate Ice Cream Box

3. Homemade Ice Cream Box Recipe

4. Miniature Ice Cream Dessert

5. Ice Cream Box Tutorial

News Source : Mini Bakery

Source Link :Coolest Miniature Ice Cream Box Recipe – Delicious Strawberry Chocolate Ice Cream Box/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...