Milltown Family Physicians Wooster Ohio : “Primary care physicians for families in Wooster Ohio at Milltown Family Physicians”

Introducing the Committed Staff at Milltown Family Physicians in Wooster, Ohio

Introduction:

Milltown Family Physicians, located in Wooster, Ohio, is a premier healthcare provider in the region. They provide comprehensive healthcare services that cater to the needs of patients of all ages. The doctors and staff at Milltown Family Physicians are highly skilled, experienced, and committed to providing the highest quality of care to their patients. In this article, we will discuss the different services offered by Milltown Family Physicians, their expert team of doctors, and their commitment to patient care.

Services Offered:

Milltown Family Physicians offer a wide range of healthcare services that cater to the needs of patients of all ages. They offer preventive services such as routine check-ups, vaccinations, and screening tests to identify early signs of diseases. In addition, they provide chronic disease management services for conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. Their team of doctors is also adept at providing acute care for illnesses, injuries, and infections.

Their services also extend to women’s health, including gynecological exams, prenatal care, and family planning. They have a team of experienced obstetricians who provide personalized care to expectant mothers throughout their pregnancy.

Milltown Family Physicians also offers mental health services, including counseling, therapy, and medication management for mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. They understand the importance of mental health and work closely with their patients to ensure they receive the care they need.

Their team of doctors is also skilled in sports medicine, providing care for sports injuries, and helping athletes get back to their sport as quickly as possible. They offer rehabilitation services that include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Expert Team of Doctors:

The team of doctors at Milltown Family Physicians is highly skilled, experienced, and dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to their patients. They have a diverse range of specialties, including family medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine, and sports medicine.

Dr. Michael A. Baden, MD, is one of the lead physicians at Milltown Family Physicians. He is a board-certified family medicine physician with over 30 years of experience. He has a special interest in preventive medicine and chronic disease management.

Dr. Michelle K. Marks, MD, is another lead physician at Milltown Family Physicians. She is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist with over 20 years of experience. She provides personalized care to expectant mothers throughout their pregnancy and also offers gynecological exams, family planning, and menopause care.

Dr. Todd D. Wolfrum, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician with over 20 years of experience. He has a special interest in sports medicine and provides care for sports injuries, as well as rehabilitation services.

Commitment to Patient Care:

Milltown Family Physicians is committed to providing the highest quality of care to their patients. They understand that every patient is unique and requires a personalized approach to their healthcare needs. They take the time to listen to their patients, understand their concerns, and work closely with them to develop a treatment plan that is tailored to their individual needs.

They also understand the importance of accessibility and convenience in healthcare. They offer same-day appointments for urgent healthcare needs and have extended hours to accommodate busy schedules. They also offer telemedicine services, allowing patients to connect with their doctors from the comfort of their own homes.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Milltown Family Physicians is a premier healthcare provider in Wooster, Ohio, offering comprehensive healthcare services to patients of all ages. Their team of doctors is highly skilled, experienced, and dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to their patients. They offer a wide range of services, including preventive care, chronic disease management, acute care, mental health services, women’s health, and sports medicine. They also have a commitment to patient care, providing personalized, accessible, and convenient healthcare services. If you are in need of quality healthcare services in Wooster, Ohio, look no further than Milltown Family Physicians.

