Millard Henry Clinic Russellville Arkansas : “Specialty medical services offered at Millard Henry Clinic in Russellville, Arkansas”

Introduction

Millard Henry Clinic is a multi-specialty medical facility located in Russellville, Arkansas. The clinic has been providing quality healthcare to the residents of Russellville and surrounding areas for over 40 years. The clinic is named after Dr. Millard Henry, a prominent physician in the area who was known for his compassionate care and dedication to his patients. This article will explore the services offered by the Millard Henry Clinic and the impact it has had on the local community.

Primary Care

The Millard Henry Clinic offers primary care services for patients of all ages. The primary care team includes physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who are trained to provide comprehensive medical care. Patients can schedule appointments for routine check-ups, vaccinations, and screenings. The primary care team also manages chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and asthma. The clinic’s electronic medical record system allows for seamless communication between the primary care team and other specialists within the clinic.

Specialty Services

In addition to primary care, the Millard Henry Clinic offers a wide range of specialty services. These include cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatrics, and urology. The clinic has a team of board-certified specialists who are experts in their respective fields. Patients can be referred to these specialists by their primary care physician or can make a self-referral.

The clinic’s cardiology department provides diagnostic testing and treatment for heart conditions such as arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, and heart failure. The dermatology department offers services for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. The gastroenterology department provides care for conditions affecting the digestive system, such as acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease, and liver disease. The neurology department offers diagnostic testing and treatment for conditions affecting the brain and nervous system, such as migraines, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The orthopedics department provides care for musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis, fractures, and sports injuries. The pediatrics department offers care for children from birth to age 18, including well-child check-ups, immunizations, and treatment for acute and chronic illnesses. The urology department provides care for conditions affecting the urinary system, such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and prostate cancer.

Patient-Centered Care

At the Millard Henry Clinic, patient-centered care is a top priority. The clinic’s healthcare providers strive to build relationships with their patients based on trust and open communication. Patients are encouraged to be active participants in their healthcare decisions and to ask questions about their treatment options. The clinic’s electronic medical record system allows patients to access their medical records, schedule appointments, and communicate with their healthcare providers through a secure online portal.

Community Impact

The Millard Henry Clinic has had a significant impact on the local community. The clinic employs over 200 people, including physicians, nurses, and administrative staff. The clinic’s healthcare providers are actively involved in local organizations and events, such as health fairs and school sports physicals. The clinic also partners with local schools to provide on-site healthcare services for students.

The clinic’s commitment to providing quality healthcare has been recognized by several organizations. The clinic has received recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its patient-centered medical home model of care. The clinic has also been recognized by the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care for its high-quality performance in preventive health measures.

Conclusion

The Millard Henry Clinic is a vital healthcare resource for the residents of Russellville and surrounding areas. The clinic’s commitment to patient-centered care and quality healthcare has made it a trusted provider in the community. With its primary care and specialty services, the clinic is able to provide comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages. The clinic’s impact on the local community extends beyond healthcare, as it is an important employer and partner in local organizations and events. The Millard Henry Clinic’s legacy as a compassionate and dedicated provider of healthcare is a testament to the vision of Dr. Millard Henry.

