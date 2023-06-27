Milk Thistle Interactions With Blood Pressure Drugs : “Possible interactions between milk thistle and blood pressure medication”

Possible Interactions between Blood Pressure Medications and Milk Thistle

Introduction

Milk thistle is a flowering herb that has been used for centuries for medicinal purposes, particularly in treating liver and gallbladder conditions. It is also known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. However, recent research has shown that milk thistle may interact with certain blood pressure drugs. In this article, we will discuss the potential interactions between milk thistle and blood pressure medications.

What are Blood Pressure Drugs?

Blood pressure drugs, also known as antihypertensives, are medications used to lower high blood pressure. There are several types of blood pressure drugs, including:

1. Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors: These drugs block the production of angiotensin II, a hormone that constricts blood vessels.

2. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs): These drugs block the action of angiotensin II on blood vessels.

3. Beta-Blockers: These drugs reduce the heart rate and the force of the heart’s contractions, which lowers blood pressure.

4. Calcium Channel Blockers: These drugs relax blood vessels by blocking the entry of calcium into the muscle cells of the heart and blood vessels.

5. Diuretics: These drugs increase the amount of urine produced by the kidneys, which reduces the amount of fluid in the blood vessels, thus lowering blood pressure.

Milk Thistle Interactions with Blood Pressure Drugs

Milk thistle may interact with blood pressure drugs in several ways. First, milk thistle may increase the effects of certain blood pressure drugs, which can lead to a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Second, milk thistle may interfere with the metabolism of certain blood pressure drugs, which can lead to increased levels of the drug in the body and potentially toxic side effects.

Research has shown that milk thistle may interact with the following blood pressure drugs:

1. ACE Inhibitors: Milk thistle may increase the effects of ACE inhibitors, which can lead to a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Examples of ACE inhibitors include lisinopril and enalapril.

2. ARBs: Milk thistle may increase the effects of ARBs, which can also lead to a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Examples of ARBs include losartan and valsartan.

3. Calcium Channel Blockers: Milk thistle may interfere with the metabolism of calcium channel blockers, which can lead to increased levels of the drug in the body and potentially toxic side effects. Examples of calcium channel blockers include amlodipine and verapamil.

4. Diuretics: Milk thistle may interfere with the metabolism of diuretics, which can lead to increased levels of the drug in the body and potentially toxic side effects. Examples of diuretics include hydrochlorothiazide and furosemide.

It is important to note that not all blood pressure drugs may interact with milk thistle. However, if you are taking any blood pressure medications, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider before taking milk thistle.

Potential Side Effects of Milk Thistle

Milk thistle is generally safe when taken in recommended doses. However, like any medication, it may cause side effects. Some of the potential side effects of milk thistle include:

1. Upset stomach

2. Diarrhea

3. Nausea

4. Headache

5. Skin rash

6. Allergic reaction

If you experience any of these side effects while taking milk thistle, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider.

Conclusion

Milk thistle is a popular herbal supplement that is known for its liver-protective properties. However, recent research has shown that milk thistle may interact with certain blood pressure drugs. If you are taking any blood pressure medications, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider before taking milk thistle. Additionally, it is important to be aware of the potential side effects of milk thistle and to report any adverse reactions to your healthcare provider. By working closely with your healthcare provider, you can safely incorporate milk thistle into your overall health regimen.

