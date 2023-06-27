Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma : “Urgent care services at Milford Regional Hospital in Milford MA”

A Convenient and Comprehensive Health Care Option: Milford Regional Urgent Care

1. AFC Urgent Care Milford

2. ConvenientMD Urgent Care Milford

3. MedExpress Urgent Care Milford

4. CareWell Urgent Care Milford

5. MinuteClinic Milford (located within CVS Pharmacy)

Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma: Providing Quality Medical Care Anytime

Introduction

Medical emergencies can happen at any time and in any place. When it does, it is important to have access to quality medical care. Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma provides fast and efficient medical care for those who need it, regardless of the time of day or day of the week. They are committed to providing high-quality medical care to their patients in a timely and compassionate manner.

Location and Hours

Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma is located at 91 Medway Road, Milford, MA, 01757. They are open seven days a week, from 9 am to 7 pm. Their extended hours make it convenient for patients to receive medical care outside of the typical office hours of a primary care physician.

Services

Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma provides a range of services to their patients. They treat illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention, but are not life-threatening. Some of the services they offer include:

1. Treatment of minor injuries: They treat injuries such as cuts, sprains, and fractures.

2. Treatment of illnesses: They treat illnesses such as colds, flu, and ear infections.

3. Diagnostic testing: They can perform tests such as X-rays, blood tests, and urinalysis.

4. Occupational Medicine: They offer services such as physicals, drug screenings, and treatment of work-related injuries.

5. Vaccinations: They offer vaccinations for flu, pneumonia, and tetanus.

6. Women’s Health: They offer services such as pregnancy testing, urinary tract infection treatment, and birth control.

7. Travel Medicine: They offer consultations and vaccinations for those who are traveling abroad.

Staff

The staff at Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma is made up of highly trained medical professionals. They are committed to providing compassionate care to their patients. The staff includes:

1. Physicians: They have board-certified physicians on staff who are trained to treat a variety of medical conditions.

2. Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners: They have nurse practitioners and physician assistants on staff who work with the physicians to provide quality medical care to their patients.

3. Medical Assistants: They have medical assistants on staff who assist with patient care, such as taking vital signs and administering medications.

Insurance

Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma accepts most major insurance plans. Patients should check with their insurance provider to verify coverage. For those without insurance, they offer affordable self-pay rates.

Online Check-In

Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma offers patients the convenience of online check-in. Patients can go to their website and select the location they plan to visit. They can then check-in online and wait in the comfort of their own home until it is time for their appointment.

Conclusion

Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma provides quality medical care to their patients in a timely and compassionate manner. They offer a range of services and have a highly trained staff. Their extended hours make it convenient for patients to receive medical care outside of typical office hours. They accept most major insurance plans and offer affordable self-pay rates. Patients can also take advantage of their online check-in feature, which allows them to wait in the comfort of their own home until it is time for their appointment. Milford Regional Urgent Care Milford Ma is committed to providing quality medical care to their patients whenever they need it.

——————–

Related Queries

1. What services are provided at Milford Regional Urgent Care in Milford, MA?

2. How long are the wait times at Milford Regional Urgent Care in Milford, MA?

3. Does Milford Regional Urgent Care in Milford, MA accept insurance?

4. What are the hours of operation for Milford Regional Urgent Care in Milford, MA?

5. Can Milford Regional Urgent Care in Milford, MA treat minor injuries and illnesses?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...