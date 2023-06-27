“Medical TV Show Accuracy”: You May Be Surprised by the Most Precise Medical Drama on TV

“I’ll just tell you this: God hates doctors. He truly does.” Dr. Perry Cox’s statement in Season 4, Episode 12 of Scrubs may be a bold one, but it is true that medical shows have dominated American viewing habits for decades. From Dr. Pimple Popper to M.A.S.H. to ER, American eyeballs will be there. But which medical series is actually the most accurate according to doctors themselves? The answer might surprise you.

It’s unclear why the pull of medical TV shows is so strong. There’s an argument to be made that people enjoy watching stories of things that terrify them. There’s an adrenaline rush in being a danger voyeur from a safe vantage point. Health issues are an inevitable danger lurking in every choice, year, and strand of DNA. Then, there’s the train wreck theory. People can’t take their eyes off chaos and destruction wherever they encounter it, and medical crises are just an example. Either way, medical shows skew procedural in format, making them at least easy to dip in and out of.

All medical shows take some liberties with just how true-to-life these depictions are, and some of the most popular shows rank among the worst for accuracy. Doctors consistently rate Scrubs as the most accurate depiction of doctors at work. It may be surprising for the show sometimes described as a live-action cartoon, but the thirty-minute workplace sitcom speaks to many aspects of real-life doctoring most medical shows leave out.

Scrubs follows protagonist John Dorian, better known as JD, as he struggles through his first year as a medical resident at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. The show’s wholesome authenticity really comes down to J.D.’s character. Showrunner Bill Lawrence got the idea for the show from his real-life friend Jonathan Doris, while the latter was himself a resident in his doctor training. Lawrence continued consulting with working doctors throughout the show’s decade-long run.

In many shows, the doctor is a larger-than-life figure with almost supernatural talents. House M.D. is noted to be fairly accurate on the medical details of the rare conditions it features, but its representation of regular life for doctors couldn’t be further from the truth. Dr. Greg House was as famous for his ability to solve the most impossible of medical mysteries as he was for his bad attitude. Doogie Howser was literally about a fourteen-year-old doctor. These characters, much like their similarly troped counterparts in the detective and superhero genres, are used as a plot device known as deus ex machina, which refers to a seemingly insurmountable problem that is suddenly resolved by some powerful force. Scrubs does its best to eschew the deus ex machina role of the doctor in its storylines.

Scrubs introduces its protagonists as they begin their residencies – the apprenticeship period between graduating from medical school and becoming a fully licensed doctor. The average Scrubs viewer likely has never worked the 36-hour marathon shifts to which doctors in training are regularly subjected. Yet even in depictions of such harrowing circumstances, the show forces viewers to see these characters as undeniably relatable.

In some ways, the ways the residents interact with each other and the other hospital staff is reminiscent of high school students. There are cliques and tacit competition to garner favor with mentors and attendings. Scrubs does a great job of shining a light on the pettier side of working in a hospital. The interns have two primary supervisors, the cynical-bordering-on-evil Dr. Kelso, Chief of Medicine, and sarcastic-but-secretly-a-big-softie Dr. Cox, Head Attending. Kelso shows little compassion for anyone, patient, employee, or otherwise. Cox exaggerates his misanthropic personality but comes to (sometimes literal) blows with Kelso over the proper treatment plans.

Scrubs leans into stereotypes for professionals of various specialties, and stereotypes exist for a reason. The show says a lot with a little. The interns have to balance the incredible demands of their position with the rest of their lives. Despite tropes of the workplace sitcom operating to the contrary, Scrubs thrives in its depictions of all the ways being a young doctor is unlike any other job.

In conclusion, Scrubs is the most accurate depiction of doctors at work according to doctors themselves. The show provides wholesome authenticity, relatable characters, and an insight into the life of a medical resident. It eschews the deus ex machina role of the doctor in its storylines and shines a light on the pettier side of working in a hospital. Scrubs depicts the more competitive aspects of working in a hospital and leans into stereotypes for professionals of various specialties. So, the next time you’re in the mood for a medical show, consider watching Scrubs for a more accurate depiction of doctors at work.

News Source : Collider

Source Link :The Most Accurate Medical TV Show Might Surprise You/

