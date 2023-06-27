Maya Kowalski location: What is the current whereabouts of Maya Kowalski from Netflix’s Take Care of Maya?

What Happened to Maya Kowalski: The Heartbreaking True Story from Netflix’s Doc

Netflix’s documentary, Take Care of Maya, tells the harrowing true story of Maya Kowalski, who was only 10 years old when she was taken to the hospital by her parents in 2016. Maya was suffering from stomach pains, which were exacerbated by her rare condition called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), causing extreme pain and burning sensations in the limbs. The medical team at the hospital were confused by her symptoms, and her mother’s insistence that Maya should be given a high dose of ketamine while undergoing a routine examination led to her being accused of abuse by Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Maya was eventually taken from her parents and kept in the hospital for months, and her mother, Beata, died by suicide while fighting to try and get her daughter back. The documentary chronicles the Kowalski’s quest for justice, and here’s everything you need to know about what happened to Maya Kowalski.

Maya was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2006, and her mother, Beata, was born in Poland. Beata studied nursing before qualifying as a nurse and eventually marrying the firefighter Jack Kowalski. After initially struggling to conceive, the couple had Maya and her younger brother, Kyle.

In 2015, Maya started feeling sick after playing with sparklers with her brother, which led to her having an asthma attack. Over the following weeks, Maya also started experiencing other symptoms, including blurred vision and a burning sensation in her feet, which got so bad she couldn’t walk. Despite taking Maya to various doctors, none of them could identify the root cause of her problems.

Eventually, Jack and Beata were told about an anaesthesiologist and pharmacologist in Tampa who specialized in CRPS, Dr. Anthony Kirkpatrick, who finally diagnosed Maya with the rare disease. Dr. Kirkpatrick suggested a ketamine infusion treatment, which had worked successfully on many other patients with CRPS.

In October 2016, Maya was rushed to the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital emergency room with crippling stomach pains that confused the doctors. This was when Maya’s mother asked doctors to prescribe Maya a high dose of ketamine. Hospital staff became suspicious and called in child abuse paediatrician Dr Sally Smith, whose report then accused Beata of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, leading to Maya being placed in state custody.

Beata was concerned for her child’s safety, especially when she found out Maya was being looked after by a social worker, Catherine ‘Cathi’ Bedi, who had child abuse charges against her. A later psychological evaluation was ordered and proved that Beata didn’t suffer from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. But despite this and evidence from Maya’s former doctor that supported her treatment via ketamine, Beata’s mental health declined, and in January 2017, the 43-year-old hung herself at home.

Five days after her mother’s death, Maya was allowed to go home with her father. Now 17 years old, Maya lives with her dad and brother in Venice, Florida, still suffering from CRPS, but a court order means she can no longer receive ketamine treatment. According to People, she still experiences intense pain that causes her to cry out, but she has regained use of her legs and can walk again.

In October 2018, the family launched a lawsuit suing the All Children’s Johns Hopkins hospital, the Florida Department of Child and Families, Maya’s social worker Cathi Bedy, and Dr Sally Smith, along with her employer, Suncoast Center. They are accused of medical malpractice, holding Maya against her will, dismissing the advice of her paediatricians, ignoring signs that her mother was on the verge of a breakdown and forbidding Maya access to her rosary and prayer documents.

In December 2021, the family settled with Dr Smith and Suncoast for the sum of $2.5 million. But their legal battle with All Children’s and Cathi Bedy continues, and the trial is set to take place in September. Maya is on Instagram with the handle @mayakowalsk1, and people who have watched the documentary have been quick to send their support and prayers to her.

