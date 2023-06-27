Maya Kowalski location.: What is the current whereabouts of Maya Kowalski from Netflix’s Take Care of Maya?

What Happened to Maya Kowalski from Netflix Doc?

The heartbreaking story of Maya Kowalski, as depicted in the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya,” has left many viewers outraged. The documentary tells the true story of Maya, who was ten years old when her parents took her to the hospital in 2016, suffering from stomach pains and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a rare condition that causes extreme pain and burning sensations in the limbs.

Maya’s mother, Beata, requested a high dose of ketamine for her daughter’s routine examination, something she had previously been treated with at another medical facility. However, the medical team at the hospital became suspicious, and child abuse paediatrician Dr Sally Smith accused Beata of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition where a caregiver invents or causes real symptoms in a child.

Maya was taken from her parents and kept in the hospital for months, leading to Beata’s devastating suicide while fighting to get her daughter back. The documentary vividly recounts this heartbreaking story and the Kowalski’s quest for justice.

Maya Kowalski was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2006. Her mother, Beata, was born in Poland and moved to America as a teenager. Beata studied nursing and eventually married firefighter Jack Kowalski. The couple initially had difficulties conceiving before Maya and her younger brother, Kyle, were born.

Maya’s illness began in 2015 when she had an asthma attack after playing with sparklers. She started complaining of other symptoms, including blurred vision and a burning sensation in her feet, which were eventually diagnosed as CRPS by an anaesthesiologist and pharmacologist in Tampa, Dr Anthony Kirkpatrick. Dr Kirkpatrick suggested ketamine infusion treatment, which had been successful on many patients before Maya.

In October 2016, Maya was rushed to the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital emergency room with crippling stomach pains that confused the doctors. Beata asked doctors to prescribe Maya a high dose of ketamine, which led to suspicions from hospital staff and eventually accusations of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Maya was placed in state custody and kept in the hospital for over three months, without access to her mother. A later psychological evaluation proved that Beata did not suffer from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. However, Beata’s mental health declined, and she hung herself in January 2017, after 87 days without her daughter.

Maya, now 17 years old, lives with her father and brother in Venice, Florida. She still suffers from CRPS, but a court order prevents her from receiving ketamine treatment. She experiences intense pain that causes her to cry out, but she has regained use of her legs and can walk again.

In October 2018, the family launched a lawsuit suing the All Children’s Johns Hopkins hospital, the Florida Department of Child and Families, Maya’s social worker Cathi Bedy, and Dr Sally Smith, along with her employer, Suncoast Center. They were accused of “a host of wrongdoings, including medical malpractice, holding Maya against her will, dismissing the advice of her paediatricians, ignoring signs that her mother was on the verge of a breakdown and forbidding Maya access to her rosary and prayer documents.”

The family settled with Dr Smith and Suncoast for $2.5 million in December 2021, but their legal battle with All Children’s and Cathi Bedy continues and is set to go to trial in September. Maya is on Instagram, and people who have watched the documentary have been offering their support and encouragement.

Maya Kowalski’s story is a heartbreaking one, and her family’s fight for justice is ongoing. The documentary “Take Care of Maya” has shed light on the difficulties that families can face when dealing with rare illnesses and the medical system’s complexities. It is a powerful reminder of the need for compassion and understanding in the medical profession and the importance of supporting families through difficult times.

News Source : Alice Snape

Source Link :Where is Maya Kowalski from Netflix's Take Care of Maya now?

