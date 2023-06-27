Mastectomy Surgery: Sarah Ferguson’s Mastectomy Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis Revealed

Sarah Ferguson Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

U.S. News & World Report – MONDAY, June 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has announced on her podcast that she has undergone treatment for breast cancer.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Ferguson revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram last year. She underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue and then received chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“I was shocked and scared when I first received the diagnosis,” Ferguson said. “But I knew that I had to be strong and fight this disease with everything I had.”

Importance of Early Detection

Ferguson emphasized the importance of early detection in her message to her listeners.

“If I hadn’t gone for that routine mammogram, I might not have caught the cancer until it was too late,” she said. “I urge all women to get regular mammograms and to listen to their bodies. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t hesitate to see a doctor.”

Support from Family and Friends

Ferguson also spoke about the support she received from her family and friends during her treatment.

“My daughters were my rocks during this difficult time,” she said. “And I was fortunate to have a wonderful team of doctors and nurses who took great care of me.”

Life After Cancer

Ferguson said that she is now cancer-free and feeling grateful for every day.

“Cancer changes you in many ways,” she said. “It makes you appreciate the little things in life and cherish your loved ones even more.”

Ferguson also encouraged others who are going through cancer treatment to stay positive and to never give up hope.

Conclusion

Sarah Ferguson’s announcement of her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment serves as a reminder of the importance of regular screenings and early detection. Her message of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity is an inspiration to all those who have been affected by cancer.

