“Masala Arbi Recipe”: Recipe for Taro Root: Arbi Curry, Masala Arbi, and Delicious Dum Arbi

Taro Root Recipe | अरबी की सब्जी | Arbi curry | Masala Arbi Recipe | Delicious Dum Arbi Recipe

Taro root is also known as Arbi in Hindi and is a staple food in many Indian households. Arbi is a starchy root vegetable that is rich in dietary fiber, potassium, and magnesium. It is a versatile vegetable that can be used to make a variety of dishes, including curries, stir-fries, and fried snacks.

In this article, we will share four delicious arbi recipes that you can try at home.

1. Arbi Curry

Arbi curry is a simple and delicious recipe that can be made in under 30 minutes. To make this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

– 500g arbi

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 1 tomato, finely chopped

– 1 tsp ginger paste

– 1 tsp garlic paste

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for cooking

Instructions:

1. Wash the arbi thoroughly and pressure cook for 2 whistles or boil in water until tender.

2. Once the arbi is cooked, peel the skin and cut into small pieces.

3. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.

4. Once the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the onion and sauté until golden brown.

5. Add the ginger and garlic paste and sauté for a few seconds.

6. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

7. Add the coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Mix well.

8. Add the arbi pieces and mix well, ensuring that the arbi is coated with the masala.

9. Cover the pan and let it cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame.

10. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

2. Masala Arbi Recipe

Masala arbi is a spicy and tangy recipe that is perfect for those who love bold flavors. To make this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

– 500g arbi

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 1 tomato, finely chopped

– 1 tsp ginger paste

– 1 tsp garlic paste

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1/2 tsp amchur powder (dried mango powder)

– Salt to taste

– Oil for cooking

Instructions:

1. Wash the arbi thoroughly and pressure cook for 2 whistles or boil in water until tender.

2. Once the arbi is cooked, peel the skin and cut into small pieces.

3. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.

4. Once the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the onion and sauté until golden brown.

5. Add the ginger and garlic paste and sauté for a few seconds.

6. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

7. Add the coriander powder, red chili powder, amchur powder, and salt to taste. Mix well.

8. Add the arbi pieces and mix well, ensuring that the arbi is coated with the masala.

9. Cover the pan and let it cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame.

10. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

3. Delicious Dum Arbi Recipe

Dum arbi is a slow-cooked recipe that is perfect for special occasions. To make this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

– 500g arbi

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 1 tomato, finely chopped

– 1 tsp ginger paste

– 1 tsp garlic paste

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1/2 tsp garam masala powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for cooking

Instructions:

1. Wash the arbi thoroughly and pressure cook for 2 whistles or boil in water until tender.

2. Once the arbi is cooked, peel the skin and cut into small pieces.

3. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.

4. Once the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the onion and sauté until golden brown.

5. Add the ginger and garlic paste and sauté for a few seconds.

6. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

7. Add the coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt to taste. Mix well.

8. Add the arbi pieces and mix well, ensuring that the arbi is coated with the masala.

9. Transfer the arbi to a heavy-bottomed pan or a handi.

10. Cover the pan with a lid and cook on low flame for 20-25 minutes.

11. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

4. Arbi Fry Recipe

Arbi fry is a crunchy and delicious snack that is perfect for tea-time. To make this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

– 500g arbi

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Wash the arbi thoroughly and pressure cook for 2 whistles or boil in water until tender.

2. Once the arbi is cooked, peel the skin and cut into thin slices.

3. Mix red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt in a bowl.

4. Coat the arbi slices with the spice mix.

5. Heat oil in a pan and fry the arbi slices until golden brown and crispy.

6. Transfer the arbi slices to a paper towel to remove excess oil.

7. Serve hot with ketchup or chutney.

In conclusion, arbi is a versatile vegetable that can be used to make a variety of dishes. Whether you prefer spicy or mild flavors, there is an arbi recipe for everyone. So, next time you are looking for a new vegetable to try, give arbi a chance. You won’t be disappointed.

1. Taro Root Curry Recipe

2. Crispy Arbi Fry Recipe

3. Taro Root Masala Recipe

4. Spicy Arbi Sabzi Recipe

5. Taro Root Dum Recipe

News Source : Lawa Cooking

Source Link :Taro Root Recipe | अरबी की सब्जी | Arbi curry | Masala Arbi Recipe | Delicious Dum Arbi Recipe |/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...