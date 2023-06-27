“Mango Cake Recipe”: Rabia’s Mango Cake Recipe

Mango Cake Recipe

Introduction

Mangoes are one of the most loved fruits and are enjoyed by all ages. Mangoes are not only delicious but also offer a lot of health benefits. Mangoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are also great for digestion and can improve your immune system. Today we will share with you a mango cake recipe that is easy to make and tastes delicious.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup mango puree

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch cake pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the milk and vanilla extract. Add the mango puree and mix until well combined. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips

Make sure the butter is softened before creaming it with the sugar.

Use fresh mangoes to make the puree. You can also use canned mango puree.

Do not overmix the batter. Mix until just combined.

Conclusion

This mango cake recipe is easy to make and tastes delicious. It is perfect for any occasion and can be enjoyed by all ages. The cake is moist and has a lovely mango flavor. You can serve it as it is or with a dollop of whipped cream. We hope you enjoy this recipe and share it with your friends and family.

News Source : Recipes with Rabia

Source Link :Mango Cake Recipe | By Recipes with Rabia/

