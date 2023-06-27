“Mammogram screening for breast cancer diagnosis”: How to Obtain a Mammogram Screening for Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Stay Ahead of the Trend in Fashion and Beyond with Our Free Weekly Lifestyle Edit Newsletter

Breast cancer is a serious illness that affects millions of women worldwide. In the UK, the NHS breast screening programme is a vital step in identifying cancers at an early stage and ensuring successful treatment. However, recent data has revealed that nearly 40% of women do not attend their screening appointments. This is why it is essential to raise awareness of the importance of mammograms and encourage women to take up their appointments.

In June 2021, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram screening. She underwent surgery to treat the disease and urged everyone to get checked. Another high-profile case is that of Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, who had a mastectomy after being diagnosed with grade three breast cancer earlier this year.

Breast cancer screening is available to all women registered with a GP as female, between the ages of 50 and 71, every three years. The NHS sends out invitations for screening appointments either by letter, email or phone call. If you haven’t received an invitation by the age of 53, or if it has been more than three years since your last mammogram, you should contact your local breast screening service.

It is essential to book your appointment as soon as you receive your invitation, as early detection is key in successfully treating breast cancer. Mammograms can take place at a breast screening clinic or a mobile unit, and staff may need to know if you have any special requirements, such as a learning disability, mobility issues, or breast implants.

If you are a trans man, trans woman, or non-binary, your invitation will depend on the sex you have registered with your GP. If you have not had top surgery and were assigned female at birth, or if you have been taking feminising hormones for longer than two years and were assigned male at birth, you can have a breast screening.

Breast cancer is a disease that affects women of all ages, races, and backgrounds. It is essential to raise awareness of the importance of mammograms and encourage women to take up their screening appointments. Early detection is key in successfully treating breast cancer, and the NHS breast screening programme has helped detect cancers in over 20,000 women across England in the 2021-2022 period. Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter, where we bring you the latest news and trends in health, fashion, and lifestyle.

