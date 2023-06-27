“Low carb blueberry pie recipe”: Blueberry Pie Recipe Without Sugar

Looking for a delicious dessert to serve at your 4th of July BBQ that won’t break the calorie bank? Look no further than this sugar-free blueberry pie recipe from local blogger Cindy Newland. Packed with fresh, juicy blueberries and sweetened with monk fruit, this pie is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

To get started, preheat your oven to 400 degrees and roll out your vegan pie crusts to a 17 x 12 inch rectangle. Place the crust into an ungreased 15 x 10 x 1 inch baking sheet, pressing it into the corners and pricking the bottom and sides with a fork.

In a large mixing bowl, combine your fresh blueberries, monk fruit sweetener, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla, and lemon zest. Spoon the mixture into the crust-lined baking sheet, spreading it evenly.

If you’d like to decorate your pie, use the third crust to create a lattice top or cutouts and arrange them on top of the pie. In a small bowl, mix together non-dairy milk and maple syrup to create a vegan “egg” wash, then lightly brush it over the crust.

Bake your pie for 35-40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Check the pie after 25 minutes; if it’s browning too quickly, cover it with aluminum foil. Once it’s done, allow the pie to cool completely for approximately 1 hour.

One of the best things about this sugar-free blueberry pie recipe is that it’s incredibly versatile. If blueberries aren’t your thing, you can easily substitute them with other fruits like raspberries, strawberries, or blackberries. You can also adjust the level of sweetness by using more or less monk fruit sweetener, depending on your preferences.

Another great thing about this recipe is that it’s vegan-friendly, meaning it’s free of any animal products. This makes it a great option for those with dietary restrictions, or for anyone who’s looking to reduce their consumption of animal products.

So why not give this sugar-free blueberry pie a try at your 4th of July BBQ this year? With its fresh, fruity flavor and guilt-free ingredients, it’s sure to be a hit with guests of all ages.

News Source : Sydnie Savage

Source Link :Sugar Free Blueberry Pie Recipe/

