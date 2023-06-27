“Low calorie chocolate dessert recipe”: Recipe for a Scrumptious 44-Calorie Chocolate Delight Perfect for Shedding Pounds

Indulge in Moderation: Creamy Dark Chocolate Hummus Recipe for Weight Loss

When it comes to weight loss, many people think they have to give up all their favorite treats, including chocolate and sweets. However, this is not necessarily true. You don’t have to go cold turkey on your favorite treats to shed those extra pounds. You can still enjoy them in moderation and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

For those who have a sweet tooth but want to avoid unhealthy desserts, the recipe developer behind My Plantiful Cooking, Meesha, shared a recipe for Creamy Dark Chocolate Hummus. This healthy sweet dip contains just 44 calories and is perfect for weight loss enthusiasts or anyone looking for a healthy dessert option.

Meesha describes this dark chocolate hummus as rich, creamy, and decadent. It is a must-have dip to have on hand, and it pairs well with crackers, fruits, and toast. This recipe is super easy to make and ready in just five minutes. With only five ingredients, this recipe is not only nutritious and quick, but it’s also affordable.

Here’s what you need to make Creamy Dark Chocolate Hummus:

Ingredients

– 1 ½ cup cooked chickpeas (about a 15 oz can)

– ¼-1/3 cup maple syrup

– ¼ cup peanut butter or any other nut / seed butter

– ¼ cup cocoa powder or cacao powder

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Method

1. Place the ingredients into a blender or high-speed food processor along with two tablespoons of water.

2. Blend for a few minutes until the mixture is silky smooth. Add more water if needed, but do this just a tablespoon at a time.

3. For canned chickpeas, boil them until soft before using them as they can be pretty crunchy.

4. Store the hummus in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for up to three months.

Dr. Michael Mosley, a weight loss expert, also shared his favorite weight loss-appropriate desserts, along with ones to avoid. He suggests swapping high-calorie desserts with healthier options like fresh fruits with yogurt or a small piece of dark chocolate.

In conclusion, losing weight doesn’t mean giving up on all your favorite treats. You can still indulge in moderation and maintain a healthy lifestyle. This Creamy Dark Chocolate Hummus recipe is a perfect example of how you can enjoy a sweet treat without compromising your weight loss goals. Give it a try and satisfy your sweet cravings without any guilt.

News Source : Anna Barry

Source Link :Delicious 44 calorie chocolate dessert ideal for weight loss – recipe/

