“love drug tutorial”: A Guide to Creating the “Your Love Is My Drug” Trend!

Tutorial On How To Make The “Your Love Is My Drug” Trend!

Introduction

Social media platforms are constantly evolving, and the latest trend on TikTok is the “Your Love Is My Drug” trend. This trend involves creating a video with the Kesha song “Your Love Is My Drug” playing in the background, and then transitioning to a clip of someone dancing or lip-syncing to the song. In this tutorial, we will show you how to make the “Your Love Is My Drug” trend on TikTok.

Step 1: Choose the Kesha song “Your Love Is My Drug”

The first step to making this trend is to choose the Kesha song “Your Love Is My Drug.” This song has a catchy beat and is perfect for creating a fun and energetic TikTok video.

Step 2: Film your video

The next step is to film your video. You can film yourself dancing or lip-syncing to the song, or you can get creative and come up with your own unique idea. Make sure the video is well-lit and clear, so your followers can see what you’re doing.

Step 3: Edit your video

Once you’ve filmed your video, it’s time to edit it. You can use the TikTok editing tools to add effects, filters, and text to your video. Make sure to add the “Your Love Is My Drug” song as the background music, so your video fits the trend.

Step 4: Add the #YourLoveIsMyDrug hashtag

To make sure your video is part of the “Your Love Is My Drug” trend, add the #YourLoveIsMyDrug hashtag to your video. This will make it easier for people to find your video and see your take on the trend.

Step 5: Share your video on TikTok and other social media platforms

Once you’ve edited your video and added the hashtag, it’s time to share it on TikTok and other social media platforms. Make sure to share it with your followers and encourage them to share it with their followers as well.

Conclusion

The “Your Love Is My Drug” trend is a fun and energetic trend that is perfect for TikTok. With this tutorial, you can easily create your own version of the trend and share it with your followers. So, start filming and get creative with your video, and don’t forget to add the #YourLoveIsMyDrug hashtag. Happy TikToking!

