“long COVID treatment”: Long COVID and re-infection prevention may be possible with a novel drug

New Drug NACE2i Could Revolutionize COVID-19 Treatment

A peptide-based drug called NACE2i, developed by QIMR Berghofer, has been found to potentially protect against any SARS-CoV-2 variant and reverse the persistent inflammation that causes long COVID. The findings of the second major study on NACE2i have been published in the journal Nature Communications. The drug was tested multiple times by independent laboratories using various pre-clinical models. The study showed that NACE2i prevents re-infection by stopping the virus from replicating and boosts the effectiveness of existing vaccines, providing long-lasting protection against any variant that tries to enter the cells. Additionally, the drug prevents inflammation caused by the virus and repairs damaged lung tissue in pre-clinical models, making it both a prevention and a treatment.

Long COVID affects between 10% and 20% of those infected with COVID-19, with many experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, and brain fog. It is a significant global health burden that affects everyday functioning, with many sufferers unable to work or carry out household tasks. QIMR Berghofer researchers believe NACE2i could be a potential treatment for long COVID that will relieve the debilitating symptoms and revive immune function.

The first major study by the QIMR Berghofer research team in 2021 showed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus hijacks the ACE2 receptor on the cell’s surface, drawing it into the nucleus or control center of the cell. This process is essential for the virus to replicate. NACE2i works by reprogramming the hijacked ACE2 receptor, disarming the virus and stopping it from replicating. The reprogrammed ACE2 receptor is returned to the cell surface, where it acts as a lock, preventing the virus from entering the cell. This process also reverses the inflammation COVID-19 causes in the lungs.

QIMR Berghofer researchers have also developed a biomarker blood test to detect the presence of the protective ACE2 receptor layer around cells. They tested this in human blood samples and found it was lacking in patients who had repeated COVID-19 infections. The study found that NACE2i restored this biomarker of protection.

Immunologist and co-lead author Professor Nabila Seddiki tested NACE2i in their pre-clinical COVID-19 models. She said that NACE2i inhibits inflammation in their SARS-CoV-2 models, which is an excellent result. The next step is to begin clinical trials of NACE2i.

In conclusion, NACE2i could potentially revolutionize COVID-19 treatment by protecting against any SARS-CoV-2 variant, reversing persistent inflammation, and combating long COVID. Clinical trials will be the next step in determining the drug’s efficacy.

News Source : Science X

Source Link :Novel drug could treat long COVID and prevent re-infection/

