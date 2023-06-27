Lewis Capaldi Tourette’s Diagnosis: Lewis Capaldi Temporarily Halts Music Career Due to Tourette’s Diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi Takes a Break from Music Career Due to Tourette’s Syndrome

Lewis Capaldi, a Scottish singer, has announced that he is taking a break from his music career due to health reasons. His Tourette’s syndrome left him unable to sing midway into his performance at the Glastonbury Festival. Lewis has been open about his battle with Tourette’s, announcing his diagnosis last year.

Fans Extend Support to Lewis at Glastonbury

During his performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, Lewis faltered midway through his emotional performance due to his Tourette’s syndrome. However, fans came to his rescue by lending their voice to him as he struggled to finish the song. Fans have extended their support to Lewis since he went candid about his condition, which is characterized by involuntary body movements and vocal outbursts.

Lewis Takes a Break to Adjust to Tourette’s Syndrome

Following the emotional moment at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi decided to attend to his medical needs. He announced on Instagram that he was taking a break from touring to adjust to the impact of Tourette’s while getting his mental and physical health back on track. Lewis admitted that his struggle with Tourette’s syndrome has made touring and performing increasingly difficult. He now realizes he needs more than the originally stipulated three weeks away to adjust to the impact of his diagnosis.

Lewis Hopes an Extensive Break Will Help His Music

Lewis Capaldi has been open about his battle with mental health issues like anxiety disorder. In early June 2023, he announced his intention to take time off to rest and recuperate after a physically and mentally draining year. Lewis Capaldi believed his few weeks of rest would get him ready to take on his Glastonbury tour. Sadly, that wasn’t to be the case, as he learned on stage.

Notably, Lewis hopes that an extensive break will help his music. He wants to dedicate more time to his mental and physical health while learning to cope with Tourette’s. Lewis concluded the emotional post with a note of apology to everyone who had planned to attend his shows during his Glastonbury tour. While he felt remorseful, he knew he needed to be in the best of health to give fans the standard of performance they deserved.

Conclusion

Lewis Capaldi’s decision to take a break from his music career shows the importance of prioritizing one’s mental and physical health. Tourette’s syndrome can take a toll on anyone, and it’s essential to take the necessary steps to adjust to its impact. We wish Lewis Capaldi a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on stage soon.

News Source : The Nerd Stash

Source Link :Lewis Capaldi Takes Break From Music Amid Tourette’s Diagnosis/

