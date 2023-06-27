Lemon Trifle Recipe.: Creating a Delicious Lemon Trifle: A Step-by-Step Guide

Heading: Introduction

When it comes to grilling, nothing beats a refreshing salad to complement the smoky and savory flavors of grilled meats and vegetables. And one of the best salads to serve during a summer barbecue is Fattoush Salad. This Middle Eastern dish is a combination of chopped vegetables, crispy pita chips, and a zesty dressing that’s perfect for a hot day. In this article, Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Café in Blacksburg, will show us how to make a delicious Fattoush Salad that’s sure to impress your guests.

Heading: About Halwa Bakery & Café

Before we dive into the recipe, let’s learn more about Halwa Bakery & Café. Founded by Karmen George, this bakery and café specializes in Middle Eastern pastries and dishes. They offer a wide range of homemade goods, including baklava, maamoul, pita bread, and falafel. In addition, they also serve breakfast and lunch items such as shakshuka, hummus, and sandwiches. Halwa Bakery & Café is committed to using fresh, high-quality ingredients and providing excellent customer service. You can follow them on Facebook or visit their website to learn more.

Heading: Ingredients

To make Fattoush Salad, you will need the following ingredients:

– 2 cups chopped romaine lettuce

– 2 cups chopped cucumber

– 2 cups chopped tomatoes

– 1 cup chopped fresh parsley

– 1 cup chopped fresh mint leaves

– 1 cup chopped green onions

– 1 cup chopped radishes

– 1 cup chopped red bell pepper

– 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

– 1 cup pita chips

– For the dressing:

– 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

– 1/4 cup olive oil

– 1 tablespoon honey

– 1 garlic clove, minced

– Salt and pepper to taste

Heading: Instructions

1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

2. Brush the pita bread with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill the pita bread until crispy, about 2-3 minutes per side. Let it cool and break it into small pieces.

3. In a large bowl, combine the romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, parsley, mint leaves, green onions, radishes, and red bell pepper. Toss to mix.

4. Add the crumbled feta cheese and grilled pita chips to the bowl. Toss again to combine.

5. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper.

6. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss until everything is coated evenly.

7. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Heading: Conclusion

Fattoush Salad is a simple yet flavorful dish that’s perfect for any summer gathering. With its combination of fresh vegetables, tangy dressing, and crispy pita chips, it’s sure to be a hit with your guests. And thanks to Karmen George from Halwa Bakery & Café, you now have a foolproof recipe to make this salad at home. So the next time you fire up the grill, don’t forget to whip up a batch of Fattoush Salad to complete the perfect summer barbecue.

