Leishmania parasites: Uncovering the Mechanism of Leishmania Parasites Concealment in the Body: UCalgary Researchers Findings

University of Calgary Researchers Discover How Leishmania Parasites Cause Leishmaniasis

Researchers at the University of Calgary have made a significant breakthrough in the study of Leishmaniasis, uncovering how the Leishmania parasites hide within the body to cause the chronic disease. Leishmaniasis is a tropical disease that affects one to two million people in over 90 countries each year. The parasites are transmitted by infected sand flies, and the effects range from disfiguring skin ulcers to enlarged spleen and liver, and even death.

The disease has been difficult to detect in the early stages, as scientists have known that the parasite manipulates immune cells, but the process was not well understood. However, the researchers at the Cumming School of Medicine (CSM) have now discovered that the parasite stalls the regular process of neutrophil cell death to prevent the immune system from being activated.

How the Parasite Targets Neutrophils

Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that forms the body’s first line of defense against infection and disease. The researchers found that the Leishmania parasite targets a receptor on the surface of the neutrophil to gain access inside the cell. Once inside, the parasite resists the neutrophils’ pathogen-killing molecules.

The parasite then stalls the process of cell death in the neutrophil, enabling the parasite to persist inside the immune cell and establish an infection. The neutrophil acts like a Trojan Horse, making the parasite look like a regular dying cell, which doesn’t activate the immune system.

Why Vaccines Haven’t Been Effective

Experimental vaccines aimed at preventing the infection haven’t been effective due to the parasite’s behavior, which interferes with the immune system’s ability to vaccinate. The immune system is not even aware that the parasite is present, making it difficult to develop an effective vaccine against Leishmania infection.

The researchers conducted the study in mice in a highly specialized laboratory called the Insectary within the Peters’ lab, which enables them to raise sand flies infected with the Leishmania parasite. Understanding the earliest interactions between the parasite and the host helps explain why previous vaccination strategies against Leishmaniasis have been unsuccessful.

Adam Ranson, the first author of the study, said, “Our findings will contribute to bringing researchers closer to developing an effective vaccine against Leishmania infection.” The study was highlighted as a ‘Top Read’ in The Journal of Immunology.

Conclusion

The discovery of how Leishmania parasites hide within the body to cause Leishmaniasis is a significant breakthrough in the study of the chronic disease. The researchers at the University of Calgary have found that the parasite stalls the process of regular neutrophil cell death, which prevents the immune system from being activated. This knowledge will aid in the development of an effective vaccine against Leishmania infection and offer hope to the millions of people affected by the disease every year.

1. Leishmania Parasites

2. Parasitic Infections

3. Immune System Evasion

4. Intracellular Pathogens

5. Host-Pathogen Interactions

News Source : News-Medical.net

Source Link :UCalgary researchers discover how Leishmania parasites hide within the body/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...