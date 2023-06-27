“Leadership Follower Importance”: The Leader’s Most Crucial Element is the Follower

The Changing Landscape of Leadership and Followership in Today’s Business World

In today’s business world, leadership development training is often provided to the top tier of performers and advancing senior-level staff to enhance the achievement of organizational goals. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many employers to rethink the value and contributions of frontline professionals, also known as essential workers. In reality, these subordinates to upper leadership are more than replaceable commodities; they are the most important element in the organization and to leaders.

Leadership has been one of the most researched societal phenomena since the 1800s, with a focus on the unique and untrainable traits of individual leaders. However, research has now shifted towards the symbiotic relationship between leaders and followers, expanding the importance of those whose actions achieve goals. The Kelley Model of Followership, posits five styles of followership: exemplary, conformist, passive, alienated, and pragmatist. Although Kelley’s desire may have been to highlight the role and contribution of followers, the model didn’t do justice to the duality of roles that applies to everyone.

Intrapreneurship describes staff working as if each person were an owner. It’s valued within many businesses and organizational cultures. When intrapreneurship is nurtured, leaders and followers fluidly increase despite hierarchal realities and lays the groundwork for distributed leadership, or shared management, and the duality between leader/follower roles.

Today, new generational leadership patterns support distributed leadership in addition to more emergent, rogue, grassroots, and alternating leadership patterns. Distributed leadership, also known as shared management, lessens the creation of a single controlling individual. Emergent leadership allows individuals to voluntarily select and deselect a leadership role. Alternating leadership, which compliments emergent leadership, engages individual participants as each fluidly rotates the leader/follower roles, as/when needed, based on the participants’ will. Grassroots leadership emerges spontaneously and without regard for the formal hierarchical chart of positions. Rogue leadership is considered a somewhat negative and rebellious form of leadership that emerges in opposition to the norms of the current situation.

Valuing leadership and followership development as equally important skills is necessary to maximize the opportunity for all participants to select opportunities that are challenging and spur mutual, and also personal, growth. Taken collectively, the new generational leadership patterns offer value to both the leader and the follower. Over-glorification of the leader is now challenged as less valuable and the equivalent of valuing followership is now an important ingredient to the positive recipe for success. The goal of role duality maximizes the opportunity for all participants to select opportunities that are challenging and spur mutual, and also personal, growth.

In conclusion, the changing landscape of leadership and followership in today’s business world demands a shift in mindset, where leadership and followership are valued equally. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of frontline professionals, and it’s time for organizations to recognize their contributions. Developing both leadership and followership skills will lead to a more symbiotic relationship between leaders and subordinates, maximizing the potential for success. Embracing distributed leadership, emergent leadership, alternating leadership, grassroots leadership, and rogue leadership will lead to a more inclusive and dynamic workplace, resulting in mutual growth and success for all.

News Source : Newsweek

Source Link :The Follower Is the Most Important Component to the Leader/

