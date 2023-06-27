“Late-Stage Ovarian Failure”: Late-Stage Ovarian Failure: Understanding the Condition

Amouranth shares diagnosis of late-stage ovarian failure

Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as Amouranth to her 6.4 million Twitch followers, revealed in a series of tweets on Monday that she has been diagnosed with late-stage ovarian failure. The 29-year-old streamer said she had noticed “a lot of confusing changes” both physically and mentally over the last year and had undergone several tests and diagnostic procedures.

What is ovarian failure?

Ovarian failure, also known as ovarian insufficiency, occurs when the ovaries stop working and periods stop before age 40. There are two types: primary ovarian failure, caused by surgery, cancer treatments, or certain diseases and conditions, and secondary ovarian failure, where the ovaries are normal but hormonal signals aren’t getting to them from the brain. Symptoms can include irregular periods, difficulty getting pregnant, hot flashes, and decreased sexual desire.

Amouranth’s diagnosis and treatment

Amouranth shared with her followers that her body has been in perimenopause/menopause for some time and her doctors have concluded she has an accelerated case. She will be undergoing daily injections for the next seven to 14 days, which could cause headaches, nausea, and aches. She was also warned against participating in any high impact physical activities. It is unclear what specific treatment she is undergoing.

Canceled appearances and boxing debut

In her initial tweet, Amouranth explained that she tends to keep her medical stuff private but felt she owed her fans an explanation, “on account of a few canceled high profile appearances.” She later announced that she would no longer be able to participate in an in-person boxing event scheduled to take place in Madrid, Spain, on July 1, where she was due to make her boxing debut against Spanish streamer Maite Carrillo. Amouranth had planned to begin the injections after the event but had to start them on June 26 due to “extreme medical developments.”

Amouranth’s career and personal life

Amouranth is a popular Twitch streamer who has made a name for herself posting gaming content, ASMR-style videos, and streams where she would sit in a hot tub for hours chatting with viewers. In March 2021, she claimed the accolade as Twitch’s most-viewed female streamer and held onto the title throughout 2022. In October 2022, she accused her husband of being emotionally abusive and controlling her finances. She took a break from streaming but returned one month later, focusing primarily on gaming content.

Conclusion

Amouranth’s diagnosis of late-stage ovarian failure is a reminder of the importance of taking care of our health. We wish her a quick and painless treatment and hope she can return to the ring next year if everything goes well.

News Source : Andrew Lloyd,Amber Middleton

Source Link :What Is Late-Stage Ovarian Failure?/

