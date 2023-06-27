“Keegan Bradley Net Worth”: “Discovering Keegan Bradley’s Wealth in 2023: A Look at His Assets, Family, and Career”

Keegan Bradley Net Worth 2023

Keegan Bradley is a professional golfer from the United States. He has been playing professionally since 2008 and has had a successful career so far. As of 26 June 2023, Keegan Bradley’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. In this article, we will take a closer look at his net worth, wife, salary, mansion, cars, and biography.

Biography

Keegan Bradley was born on June 7, 1986, in Woodstock, Vermont. He grew up in a family of golfers, with his father and uncle both being professional golfers. He attended St. John’s University and played college golf there. In 2008, he turned professional and started playing on the Nationwide Tour. He won his first tournament on the PGA Tour in 2011, the HP Byron Nelson Championship. He has since won three more PGA Tour events and was a member of the winning 2012 US Ryder Cup team.

Wife

Keegan Bradley is married to his longtime girlfriend Jillian Stacey. The couple got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018 in a beautiful ceremony in Vermont. Jillian is a former equestrian rider and now works as a real estate agent. She is also very active on social media and often shares pictures of her and Keegan’s life together.

Salary

Keegan Bradley’s salary comes from his winnings on the PGA Tour and his endorsement deals. In 2022, he earned over $2.5 million in prize money alone. He also has endorsement deals with companies such as Titleist, FootJoy, and BMW. These deals are estimated to be worth around $3 million per year. In total, Keegan Bradley’s salary is estimated to be around $5 million per year.

Mansion

Keegan Bradley and his wife Jillian live in a beautiful mansion in Jupiter, Florida. The mansion is located in The Bear’s Club, a luxury golf community that is home to many professional golfers. The mansion features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, a spa, and a home theater. The estimated value of the mansion is around $8 million.

Cars

Keegan Bradley is known to be a car enthusiast and has a collection of luxury cars. Some of the cars in his collection include a Porsche 911 GT3, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a McLaren 720S. These cars are estimated to be worth over $2 million.

Conclusion

Keegan Bradley is one of the most successful golfers in the world and has a net worth of around $40 million. His salary comes from his winnings on the PGA Tour and his endorsement deals with companies such as Titleist, FootJoy, and BMW. He lives in a beautiful mansion in Jupiter, Florida, and has a collection of luxury cars worth over $2 million. Keegan Bradley’s success on the golf course and his passion for cars have made him a well-known figure in the sports world.

