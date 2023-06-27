“Katie Price ex husband Alex Reid”: Ex-Husband Alex Reid Allegedly Used Harvey’s Medication Injections, Claims Katie Price’s Mother.

The Shocking Revelation of Alex Reid Injecting Harvey Price’s Hormone Medication

The Backstory

Amy Price, the mother of disabled teenager Harvey Price, made a shocking claim that her son-in-law Alex Reid was injecting himself with Harvey’s hormone medication. The medication is used to treat Harvey’s rare genetic growth condition, Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Prader-Willi Syndrome is a complex genetic disorder that affects many parts of the body. The condition is characterized by weak muscle tone, delayed development, and constant feelings of hunger that can lead to excessive eating and obesity. Hormone treatment is often used to treat this condition to manage the excessive hunger and help control weight gain.

The Claim

Amy Price, the mother of Harvey Price, made the claim that her son-in-law Alex Reid was injecting himself with Harvey’s hormone medication. She claimed that the family’s nannies had caught Alex Reid red-handed while injecting himself with the hormone medication.

According to Amy Price, the nannies had reported the matter to her, stating that they had seen Alex Reid injecting himself with Harvey’s medication in the family’s bathroom. The nannies also revealed that they had found used needles in the bathroom, further confirming the claim.

The Response

Amy Price’s claim has caused quite a stir on social media, with many people expressing their shock and disgust at Alex Reid’s alleged behavior. Alex Reid, on the other hand, has vehemently denied the claim, calling it a “complete fabrication.”

In a statement to the media, Alex Reid said that he was “disgusted and horrified” by the allegation and that he would never do anything to harm Harvey or any member of the family. He also stated that he had never injected himself with Harvey’s medication and that the claim was a “malicious attempt to damage his reputation.”

The Implications

If Amy Price’s claim is proven to be true, it could have serious implications for Alex Reid. Injecting oneself with someone else’s medication is not only illegal but also highly dangerous. It could lead to serious health complications and even death.

Furthermore, if Alex Reid is found guilty of the alleged offense, it could also lead to legal action being taken against him. He could face charges of theft, drug abuse, and endangering the life of a minor.

The Conclusion

The claim made by Amy Price that her son-in-law Alex Reid injected himself with Harvey Price’s hormone medication is a shocking revelation. If proven to be true, it could have serious implications for Alex Reid and his relationship with the family.

However, it is important to note that at this point, the claim is still unproven, and Alex Reid has denied the allegation. Therefore, it is important to wait for further investigation and evidence before making any conclusions.

Regardless of the outcome, this incident highlights the importance of responsible behavior and the dangers of drug abuse. Injecting oneself with someone else’s medication is never a wise or safe decision, and it is important to seek medical advice and treatment from a qualified healthcare professional.

News Source : OK! Magazine

Source Link :Katie Price's mum claims ex husband Alex Reid used Harvey's medicine injections/

