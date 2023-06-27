“Kamote Ube Dessert Recipe”: “Native Filipino Dessert Recipe: Kamote Ube Sweet Delight for Business”

SWEET POTATO DELIGHT/ KAMOTE UBE SPECIAL NATIVE FILIPINO DESSERT/Pang NEGOSYO recipe

Sweet Potato Delight or Kamote Ube Special is a delicious and nutritious dessert that is popular in the Philippines. This dessert is made from sweet potatoes and purple yam, which are boiled, mashed, and mixed with coconut milk and sugar. It is then topped with grated cheese and served cold. This dessert is perfect for hot summer days or any time you want a sweet treat.

Ingredients:

– 1 kilogram sweet potatoes

– 1 kilogram purple yam (ube)

– 1 can (400ml) coconut milk

– 1 cup white sugar

– 1/2 cup grated cheese

Instructions:

1. Wash and peel the sweet potatoes and purple yam. Cut them into small pieces and boil them in separate pots until they are soft and tender. Drain the water and let them cool.

2. Once the sweet potatoes and purple yam are cool, mash them separately using a fork or a potato masher until they are smooth and free of lumps.

3. In a separate pot, combine the coconut milk and sugar. Bring to a boil and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

4. Add the mashed sweet potatoes to the pot with the coconut milk and sugar. Stir well until fully combined. Do the same with the mashed purple yam.

5. Layer the sweet potato mixture and the purple yam mixture in a serving dish or individual bowls. Top with grated cheese.

6. Chill the dessert in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving.

7. Serve cold and enjoy your Sweet Potato Delight or Kamote Ube Special!

Conclusion:

Sweet Potato Delight or Kamote Ube Special is a delicious and healthy dessert that is perfect for any occasion. This Native Filipino dessert is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. The combination of sweet potatoes, purple yam, coconut milk, and sugar creates a creamy and flavorful dessert that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Top it off with grated cheese for an added twist of flavor. Whether you’re looking to make it for your family or start a pang negosyo, this dessert is definitely a must-try!

