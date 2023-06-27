“Joel Dexter diagnosis”: Joel Dexter receives an unexpected diagnosis in upcoming Hollyoaks episodes!

Joel Dexter receives shock diagnosis in tonight’s Hollyoaks

Viewers tuning into Hollyoaks tonight at 6.30pm will witness a special episode that sees a group of characters unite on separate journeys of self-discovery. Among them is Joel Dexter (played by Rory Douglas-Speed), who is given a shock diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes.

The actor who portrays Joel has lived with the condition since he was a child, making this storyline particularly poignant for him. The episode, titled ‘What’s Your Normal?’, explores the idea that everyone has their own version of normal, and that we should embrace and celebrate our differences.

Maxine fights for daughter’s rights

Also featured in tonight’s episode is Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), who is determined to fight for her daughter Minnie’s (Eva Lorente) rights when she is discriminated against for having a learning disability. Minnie, who has Down’s syndrome, is told she cannot participate in swimming lessons like her peers.

Maxine is outraged and wants to sue the swimming centre, but paralegal Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) advises her that education is a better way to change people’s attitudes. The storyline serves as a reminder that everyone should have equal opportunities, regardless of any disabilities they may have.

Yazz struggles at work

Meanwhile, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) is having a tough time at the café where she works, struggling to get orders right. When questioned, she becomes defensive, but Oscar (Noah Holdsworth), who is deaf, realizes what is going on.

Oscar and Brooke (Tylan Grant), who is autistic, work together to help Yazz open up about her struggles. Yazz reveals that she stopped wearing her hearing aids because someone had made a bad joke about them. Brooke shares that their autism can make people feel awkward, and Yazz soon realizes that everyone has their own version of normal.

The episode serves as a reminder that we should all be more understanding of each other’s challenges and differences. It’s a message that’s particularly important in today’s society, where discrimination and prejudice are still prevalent.

Where to watch Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on Channel 4 at 6.30pm, with the next episode available at 7.00pm on E4. Viewers can also stream episodes first on All4.

News Source : whattowatch.com

Source Link :Hollyoaks spoilers: Joel Dexter gets shock diagnosis!/

