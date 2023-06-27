“Jamun shots recipe”: How to Make Jamun Shots Easily at Home This Week

Make This Jamun Shots Recipe Before the Season Ends!

It’s almost the end of jamun season! The little royal-coloured fruit is only in season for a short time, so it only makes sense to make the best of it. In addition to having the jamuns with salt and some chilli powder or in a smoothie, try this super cool jamun shots recipe that we found for you.

Made by @deliciousbygarima, these shots take under 20 minutes to prepare and look pretty as a picture. All you’ll need are some pantry staples like black salt, mint leaves and ice, and of course, some jamuns. If you are still mulling over whether to make these beautiful-to-look-at jamun shots or not, read on for the recipe.

Ingredients

10-12 jamuns, deseeded

1 tsp black salt

1 tsp lemon juice

8-10 mint leaves

1 tsp sugar syrup

Ice cubes

Water

Instructions

In a blender, add the deseeded jamuns along with black salt, lemon juice, mint leaves, and sugar syrup. Blend everything until it becomes a smooth puree. If you find it too thick, add some water to it. Once the puree is ready, pour it into shot glasses. Add ice cubes into the shot glasses and serve chilled.

That’s it! You’re done. These jamun shots are not only refreshing but also loaded with antioxidants, making them a perfect summer drink. You can even add some vodka or gin to it if you want to make an adult version of these shots.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to your nearest fruit vendor, grab some jamuns, and make this delicious drink before the season ends. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you!

1. Jamun shots recipe

2. Homemade jamun shots

3. Jamun juice recipe

4. Healthy summer drinks

5. Indian summer drinks

News Source : ttindia

Source Link :Try this easy jamun shots recipe at home this week/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...