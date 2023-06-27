Jade Marie biography: Jade Marie: A Comprehensive Guide to Her Wiki, Biography, Height, Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Jade Marie: Wiki, Biography, Height, Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Family & More

Jade Marie is a popular American social media celebrity, model, and influencer. She is known for her stunning looks, striking personality, and engaging social media presence. In this article, we will explore Jade Marie’s wiki, biography, height, age, net worth, boyfriend, family, and more.

Wiki

Name: Jade Marie

Occupation: Social media celebrity, model, influencer

Nationality: American

Birthplace: United States

Age: 23 years old

Birthdate: August 18, 1997

Height: 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)

Weight: 55 kg (121 lbs)

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Biography

Jade Marie was born on August 18, 1997, in the United States. She grew up in a small town in Texas, where she spent most of her childhood. From a young age, she was passionate about fashion, beauty, and modeling. She used to spend hours watching makeup tutorials and fashion shows, and dreamt of becoming a model herself.

Jade Marie started her social media career on Instagram in 2015, where she began posting her pictures and sharing her thoughts and ideas. Her unique style and stunning looks quickly caught the attention of the online community, and she soon gained a large following.

In addition to modeling and social media, Jade Marie is also an entrepreneur. She has launched her own fashion and beauty brand, which offers a range of cosmetics, skincare products, and clothing items.

Height and Age

Jade Marie is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs around 55 kg (121 lbs). She has a slim and toned physique, with a stunning figure that she often flaunts on her social media accounts. As of 2021, Jade Marie is 23 years old, having been born on August 18, 1997.

Net Worth

Jade Marie’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She has earned her wealth through her modeling career, social media presence, and entrepreneurship. She has collaborated with several major brands and companies, which have helped her increase her income and grow her business.

Boyfriend

Jade Marie is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, whose name is not yet known to the public. She often shares pictures and posts about her partner on her social media accounts, showing off their love and affection for each other.

Family

Jade Marie has not revealed much information about her family or personal life. She prefers to keep her private life away from the public eye and focuses on her work and career.

More

Jade Marie is a talented and ambitious young woman, who has made a name for herself in the fashion and beauty industry. She is an inspiration to many young girls and women, who look up to her as a role model and influencer. With her stunning looks, engaging personality, and entrepreneurial spirit, Jade Marie is sure to achieve great success in her future endeavors.

