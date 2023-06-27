Is Escitalopram And Citalopram The Same : “what is the difference between escitalopram and citalopram”

Distinguishing Between Escitalopram and Citalopram

Is Escitalopram And Citalopram The Same: A Comprehensive Comparison

Escitalopram and Citalopram are two drugs that are often prescribed to treat depression and anxiety disorders. Both of these drugs fall under the category of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), and they work by regulating the levels of serotonin in the brain. While they are similar in many ways, there are some differences between these two drugs that are worth noting. In this article, we will take a closer look at the similarities and differences between Escitalopram and Citalopram.

What is Citalopram?

Citalopram is a medication that is commonly used to treat depression and anxiety disorders. It was first approved by the FDA in 1998, and it has been widely used ever since. Citalopram works by increasing the levels of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is responsible for regulating mood, appetite, and sleep. By increasing the levels of serotonin, Citalopram helps to improve mood and reduce anxiety.

What is Escitalopram?

Escitalopram is also a medication that is used to treat depression and anxiety disorders. It was approved by the FDA in 2002, and it is a newer version of Citalopram. Escitalopram is known as a more potent version of Citalopram because it contains only the active component of Citalopram, which is the S-enantiomer. This means that Escitalopram is essentially a purified form of Citalopram.

Similarities between Escitalopram and Citalopram

As mentioned earlier, both Escitalopram and Citalopram are SSRIs, which means that they work by regulating the levels of serotonin in the brain. They both have a similar mechanism of action, and they are both commonly used to treat depression and anxiety disorders. Additionally, they are both available in tablet form and are usually taken once daily.

Differences between Escitalopram and Citalopram

While there are many similarities between these two drugs, there are also some notable differences. Here are some of the key differences between Escitalopram and Citalopram:

1. Potency: As mentioned earlier, Escitalopram is a more potent version of Citalopram because it contains only the active component of Citalopram. This means that Escitalopram is more effective at regulating serotonin levels in the brain compared to Citalopram.

2. Dosage: Due to its increased potency, the recommended starting dose of Escitalopram is lower compared to Citalopram. The typical starting dose for Escitalopram is 5mg, while the starting dose for Citalopram is 20mg.

3. Side effects: While both drugs are generally well-tolerated, there are some differences in the side effects that they can cause. For example, Escitalopram is less likely to cause sexual dysfunction compared to Citalopram. On the other hand, Citalopram is more likely to cause weight gain compared to Escitalopram.

4. Cost: Due to its increased potency, Escitalopram is generally more expensive compared to Citalopram. However, the cost may vary depending on your insurance coverage and the pharmacy that you use.

Which one is better?

The answer to this question depends on the individual patient and their specific needs. While Escitalopram is generally considered to be more effective due to its increased potency, it may not be the best choice for everyone. For example, if a patient has a history of sexual dysfunction, they may prefer to take Citalopram instead. Additionally, the cost of the medication may also be a deciding factor for some patients.

Conclusion

In summary, Escitalopram and Citalopram are two drugs that are commonly used to treat depression and anxiety disorders. They are both SSRIs and have a similar mechanism of action. However, there are some differences between these two drugs that are worth noting. Escitalopram is a more potent version of Citalopram, has a lower recommended starting dose, and is less likely to cause sexual dysfunction. On the other hand, Citalopram is more likely to cause weight gain and is generally less expensive compared to Escitalopram. Ultimately, the choice between these two drugs depends on the individual patient and their specific needs. It is important to talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of each medication before making a decision.

