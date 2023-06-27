“influenza research collaboration”: SK Bioscience and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity Collaborate in Combating Influenza

SK Bioscience Collaborates with Doherty Institute for Next-Generation Influenza Vaccine

SK bioscience, a global innovative vaccine and biotech company, has signed a research collaboration agreement with the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity to develop a next-generation influenza vaccine. The Doherty Institute is a leading biomedical research institute located in Australia, home to researchers from the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the University of Melbourne, and to one of five WHO Collaborating Centres for Reference and Research Influenza (WHOCCRRI) in the world.

The Agreement

Under this agreement, SK bioscience and the Doherty Institute will work together to support and further research in influenza biology, vaccines, and antivirals. The program will include testing of anti-influenza compounds to identify new antivirals, capacity building in low- and middle-income countries of the region and the development of a new influenza vaccine platform.

SK bioscience plans to establish a proactive response system against influenza, advancing influenza vaccine R&D capability to contribute to public health on a global scale.

Collaboration with the Doherty Institute

SK bioscience CEO Jaeyong Ahn said, “We expect a synergy combined with our capability in developing the world’s first quadrivalent cell culture-based influenza vaccine and the infrastructure of the Doherty Institute, a leading research institution on global infectious diseases. We will strengthen global partnerships with various organizations and continuously expand cooperative areas to establish a response system against infectious disease pandemics in the world.”

Professor Sharon Lewin, Director of the Doherty Institute, added, “Our organizations joining forces through our influenza projects is a significant milestone in our shared commitment to tackling infectious diseases and promoting public health. By collaborating with SK bioscience, we will strengthen our ability to respond to global challenges through exchanging knowledge and fostering innovation. Together, we will make a lasting impact in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, like influenza, around the world.”

SK Bioscience’s Global Collaborations

Currently, SK bioscience cooperates with various global organizations and research institutions, including the Bill & Melinda Gate Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), Wellcome Trust, Hilleman Laboratories, and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) under the common goal of promoting human health. Based on these cooperations, SK bioscience plans to establish an innovative system for developing vaccines against new infectious diseases within 100 days and supply them within six months around the world.

About SK Bioscience and Doherty Institute

SK bioscience is a global innovative vaccine and biotech company committed to global pandemic preparedness in vaccine development and manufacturing to create more equitable access to vaccines.

The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity is a centre of excellence where leading scientists and clinicians collaborate to improve human health globally.

This collaboration is a significant milestone in the shared commitment of SK bioscience and the Doherty Institute to tackling infectious diseases and promoting public health worldwide.

News Source : PRNewswire

Source Link :SK bioscience and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity Join Forces Against Influenza/

