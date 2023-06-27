I Stopped Eating Gluten And Feel Better : “Improved Digestive Health After Giving Up Gluten”

My Personal Experience with the Benefits of Adopting a Gluten-Free Diet

If you have been following health news or talking to people about their diets, you have probably heard about gluten. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and some other grains, that gives dough elasticity and texture. It is also a common ingredient in many processed foods, such as bread, pasta, cereals, pastries, and sauces. While most people can tolerate gluten without problems, some people are sensitive or allergic to it, and need to avoid it for their health and well-being. In this article, I will share my personal story of why and how I stopped eating gluten, and what I have learned about this dietary choice.

Why I Stopped Eating Gluten

I have never been officially diagnosed with celiac disease, which is an autoimmune disorder that affects about 1% of the population and causes damage to the small intestine when gluten is ingested. However, I have always had some digestive issues, such as bloating, gas, constipation, and occasional diarrhea. I have also experienced skin rashes, brain fog, and fatigue. For years, I attributed these symptoms to stress, aging, or other factors, and tried various remedies, such as probiotics, fiber supplements, and anti-inflammatory foods. While some of them helped to some extent, none of them solved the root cause of my discomfort.

One day, I stumbled upon a book about gluten sensitivity, which explained how some people who do not have celiac disease can still react to gluten in various ways. The book cited studies that linked gluten to inflammation, leaky gut syndrome, autoimmune disorders, neurological problems, and other health issues. The book also offered a simple solution: eliminate gluten from your diet and see how you feel. I was skeptical at first, but also curious and desperate enough to try it. So, I decided to go gluten-free for a month and see if it made any difference.

How I Stopped Eating Gluten

Going gluten-free was not easy at first, especially since I love bread, pizza, and pasta. It required me to read labels carefully, ask questions at restaurants, and cook more at home. I had to find substitutes for wheat flour, such as almond flour, coconut flour, or gluten-free blends. I also had to be careful not to replace gluten with other processed foods that were high in sugar, fat, or artificial additives. However, after a few days, I started to feel better. My bloating and gas decreased, my skin cleared up, and my energy levels improved. I also noticed that my mood was more stable and my brain was clearer. I was surprised and relieved.

After a month, I decided to reintroduce gluten and see if it caused any reactions. I ate a slice of bread and waited. Within a few hours, my stomach started to rumble and bloat, and I felt tired and irritable. I knew then that gluten was not my friend. Since then, I have been mostly gluten-free, with occasional exceptions, such as when I travel or visit friends who serve gluten-containing foods. However, I have learned to be more mindful and intentional about my food choices, and to prioritize my health over my cravings.

What You Need to Know About Gluten

If you are considering going gluten-free, or if you are curious about gluten sensitivity, here are some things to keep in mind:

1. Gluten sensitivity is not the same as celiac disease. While both conditions involve an immune reaction to gluten, celiac disease is a more severe and specific disorder that requires medical diagnosis and treatment. If you suspect that you have celiac disease, you should consult a doctor and get tested. If you have already been diagnosed with celiac disease, you should avoid gluten completely and permanently.

2. Gluten sensitivity is a controversial and complex topic. There is still much debate and research about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of gluten sensitivity. Some experts argue that gluten sensitivity does not exist or is overdiagnosed, while others claim that it is a real and underdiagnosed condition. Some studies suggest that gluten sensitivity may be related to other factors, such as FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols), which are types of carbohydrates that can trigger digestive symptoms in some people. Other studies suggest that gluten sensitivity may be related to the gut microbiome, which is the collection of microorganisms that live in our digestive tract and affect our health and immune system. While the science is still evolving, it is clear that some people do feel better when they avoid gluten, and that this choice may have other benefits beyond digestive health.

3. Going gluten-free can be challenging but rewarding. If you decide to try a gluten-free diet, you should be prepared to make some adjustments and sacrifices. You may need to learn new recipes, shop at different stores, and explain your dietary needs to others. You may also need to be patient and persistent, as it may take some time for your body to adapt and heal. However, the benefits of going gluten-free can be significant, both physically and mentally. You may experience less inflammation, better digestion, clearer skin, more energy, and a happier mood. You may also discover new foods, flavors, and textures that you never tried before.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my experience of stopping eating gluten and feeling better has taught me that our bodies are complex and unique, and that what works for one person may not work for another. However, it has also taught me that we have more power and responsibility over our health than we may realize, and that small changes in our diet and lifestyle can have big impacts on our well-being. Whether you choose to eat gluten or not, I encourage you to listen to your body, be curious and open-minded, and seek reliable information and support. Your health is worth it.

