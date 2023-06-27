How To Remove Suggested Websites Safari : “How to permanently delete suggested websites from Safari browser”

A Guide to Removing Suggested Websites on Safari: Step-by-Step

Introduction:

Safari is one of the most popular web browsers that comes with Mac operating systems. It is a user-friendly browser that offers a lot of features and functionalities to make your online browsing experience smooth and enjoyable. One of the features that this browser offers is the suggested websites feature. This feature suggests websites that you might be interested in based on your browsing history, bookmarks, and other factors. However, sometimes you might want to remove these suggested websites for privacy reasons or to declutter your browser. In this article, we will discuss how to remove suggested websites Safari.

Step 1: Open Safari Preferences

The first step to removing suggested websites Safari is to open the Safari preferences. To do this, launch the Safari browser and click on Safari in the top menu bar. From the drop-down menu, select Preferences. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut Command + Comma to open the preferences window.

Step 2: Go to Privacy Tab

Once you are in the preferences window, click on the Privacy tab. This tab allows you to manage your browsing data, including cookies, cache, and website data.

Step 3: Manage Website Data

Under the Privacy tab, click on the Manage Website Data button. This will open a window that displays all the websites that have stored data on your browser.

Step 4: Remove Suggested Websites

In the Manage Website Data window, you can see a list of all the websites that have stored data on your browser. To remove suggested websites, type “suggest” in the search bar located at the top right corner of the window. This will filter the results and display only the websites that have provided suggestions.

Next, select the websites that you want to remove and click on the Remove button. You can also remove all the suggested websites by clicking on the Remove All button.

Step 5: Clear Browsing Data

After removing the suggested websites, it is recommended to clear your browsing data to ensure that your browser is free from any unwanted data. To do this, go back to the Privacy tab and click on the Remove All Website Data button. This will delete all the browsing data, including cookies, cache, and website data.

Conclusion:

Removing suggested websites Safari is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can remove the websites that have provided suggestions and clear your browsing data to ensure that your browser is free from any unwanted data. This will not only protect your privacy but also help declutter your browser and improve its performance.

