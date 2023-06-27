High Protein Bread Recipe: Viral on TikTok: A 5-Ingredient Bread Recipe Packed with Protein

Introducing the Viral High-Protein Bread Recipe

White bread is often disregarded by health experts and nutritionists due to its high content of refined flour and sugar. But forgoing bread entirely is a task only the mighty can take up. So, what do you do when you’re on a weight loss journey and have to avoid bread? Enter the viral high-protein bread.

This 5-ingredient bread recipe has flooded TikTok with people trying their hand at it at home. It is most loved by those who are on the lookout to get some extra protein in their diet in summer.

A TikTok user, @carolinagelen, said in her post that one will not find this bread in the store but it is very easy to make. “My 5-ingredient cottage cheese bread is so easy to make. It’s fluffy, tender and high-protein,” she said. The reason it is high in protein is because of the inclusion of eggs and cottage cheese.

The Recipe

Here are the ingredients and steps to make the viral high-protein bread:

Ingredients

1 and 1/2 teaspoons (5 g) active dry yeast

1/3 cup (75 g) lukewarm water

1 cup (250 g) egg whites or 7 to 8 egg whites

1 cup (255 g) cottage cheese

4 and 2/3 cups (582 g) bread flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon (10 g) diamond crystal kosher salt

Steps

Combine active dry yeast and lukewarm water and set it aside to hydrate. In a blender, combine egg whites and cottage cheese until the concentration is smooth. Then add the mixture to the yeast. Whisk bread flour to aerate it and remove the lumps. Add it to the wet mixture along with salt. The dough will be sticky now. Knead the dough for 5 to 6 minutes. “Dust your hands with more flour to prevent them from sticking to the dough or oil your hands a little bit of oil. Use a bench scraper to help lift the sticky dough from your work surface and continue kneading,” wrote Carolina. Place the ball-shaped dough into a bowl and cover it. Place it in a warm spot for 1 hour so it doubles in size. Line a pan with parchment paper and place the dough in it. “After an hour of proofing, punch down the dough to deflate. Roll it into a log, and stitch the ends by pinching them together.” Proof the bread for 20 to 25 minutes. You will see the loaf puffed up. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (204 degrees Celsius). Make a slit in the middle of the loaf and place it in the oven for 40 to 45 minutes. “You will be able to tell the bread is done baking when the bread sounds hollow after a gentle tap on the crust,” she wrote.

The result is a high-protein bread that is perfect for those who want to enjoy bread while still maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It is easy to make and can be a great addition to your summer diet.

Final Thoughts

Bread is a staple in many people’s diets, but it can be challenging to find a healthy option when you are on a weight loss journey. The viral high-protein bread recipe is an excellent alternative that is easy to make and tastes great. It is high in protein, making it a perfect addition to your summer diet. So, if you’re looking for a healthy and delicious bread recipe, give this one a try!

News Source : Daphne Clarance

Source Link :This 5-ingredient high protein bread recipe is going viral on TikTok/

