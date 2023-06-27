“guilt-free dessert recipes”: “First Installment of Healthy and Guilt-Free Dessert Recipes” by GunjanShouts

Healthy & Guilt Free Dessert Recipe Part 1

Desserts are a weakness that almost everyone has, but they often come with a lot of guilt. The thought of indulging in a sweet treat often makes us feel like we’re sabotaging our healthy eating habits. However, with the right ingredients and methods, you can enjoy delicious desserts without feeling guilty. In this article, we’ll explore some healthy and guilt-free dessert recipes that are not only delicious but also easy to make.

1. Chocolate Avocado Pudding

This chocolate avocado pudding is a rich and creamy dessert that’s perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings. Avocado is a healthy fat that provides a smooth and creamy texture to this pudding.

Ingredients:

– 2 ripe avocados

– 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

– 1/4 cup honey

– 1/4 cup almond milk

– 1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Cut the avocados in half, remove the pit, and scoop out the flesh into a blender or food processor.

2. Add the cocoa powder, honey, almond milk, and vanilla extract to the blender.

3. Blend the mixture until it’s smooth and creamy.

4. Transfer the pudding to a bowl and chill it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

5. Serve the pudding topped with fresh berries or chopped nuts.

2. Greek Yogurt Berry Parfait

This Greek yogurt berry parfait is a light and refreshing dessert that’s perfect for summer. Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in fat, making it a great healthy substitute for traditional desserts.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup Greek yogurt

– 1/2 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

– 1 tbsp honey

– 1/4 cup granola

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, mix the Greek yogurt and honey until well combined.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the berries together.

3. In a serving glass or bowl, layer the yogurt mixture, berries, and granola.

4. Repeat the layers until you reach the top of the glass or bowl.

5. Serve the parfait chilled.

3. Baked Apples with Cinnamon

These baked apples with cinnamon are a simple and healthy dessert that’s perfect for fall. Apples are high in fiber and antioxidants, making them a great choice for a guilt-free dessert.

Ingredients:

– 2 apples

– 1 tsp cinnamon

– 1 tbsp honey

– 1/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

2. Cut the apples in half and remove the core.

3. In a small bowl, mix the cinnamon and honey together.

4. Brush the cinnamon mixture onto the cut side of the apples.

5. Place the apples cut-side up in a baking dish.

6. Bake the apples in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until they’re soft and tender.

7. Serve the apples topped with chopped nuts, if desired.

Conclusion

These healthy and guilt-free dessert recipes are perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings without sabotaging your healthy eating habits. They’re easy to make, delicious, and packed with nutrients. So, the next time you’re craving something sweet, try one of these recipes instead of reaching for a traditional dessert. Your taste buds and your body will thank you.

News Source : Shemaroo Good Health 24/7

Source Link :Healthy & Guilt Free Dessert Recipe Part 1 | Healthy Tips By GunjanShouts/

