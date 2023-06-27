“Grihendra Ghimire biography”: Grihendra Ghimire: A Biography and Insightful Knowledge by Sobita Gautam on Samayachakra

Who is Grihendra Ghimire?

Grihendra Ghimire is a well-known Nepalese journalist and media personality. He is often recognized for his work in the field of journalism, where he has made significant contributions to the industry. Ghimire has worked with numerous media outlets, including television, radio, and print media, throughout his career.

Early Life and Education

Grihendra Ghimire was born on 2nd January 1983 in the Dhading district of Nepal. He grew up in a small village in Dhading, where he completed his early education. Ghimire developed a keen interest in journalism from a young age, and he was determined to pursue a career in the field.

After completing his secondary education, Grihendra Ghimire moved to Kathmandu to pursue further studies. He graduated from Tribhuvan University with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He then went on to obtain a Master’s degree in the same field from the same university.

Career in Journalism

After completing his education, Grihendra Ghimire started his career as a journalist with the Nepal Television Network. He worked as a news reporter and presenter for the network for several years, where he covered a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and entertainment.

In 2008, Ghimire joined the Kathmandu Post, a leading English-language daily in Nepal. He worked as a senior reporter for the newspaper, where he covered various beats, including politics, foreign affairs, and social issues. During his time at the Kathmandu Post, Ghimire was awarded the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award for his outstanding work in the field of investigative journalism.

Grihendra Ghimire has also worked as a radio presenter and producer, hosting several popular talk shows on various FM stations in Nepal. He is also a regular contributor to various national and international publications, including The Diplomat, Asia Times, and The Guardian.

Personal Life

Grihendra Ghimire is married to Sobita Gautam, who is also a journalist and media personality. The couple has two children, and they currently reside in Kathmandu.

Conclusion

Grihendra Ghimire is a highly respected journalist and media personality in Nepal. He has made significant contributions to the field of journalism, covering a wide range of topics and issues. Through his work, Ghimire has helped to raise awareness about important social and political issues in Nepal and beyond.

Today, Grihendra Ghimire continues to work as a journalist and media personality, inspiring the next generation of aspiring journalists in Nepal and beyond.

