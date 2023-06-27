“green monsoon nature”: Exploring the Lush Greenery of Nature During Monsoon Season

Escape the City: Day Trips Near Bangkok for Nature Trips and Cafe Hopping

Don’t let the rain dampen your wanderlust as Mother Nature unveils her raw beauty when the countryside bursts to life in its greenest glory. Guru By Bangkok Post presents a list of destinations near Bangkok for a day trip to take respite from the town, whether for nature tripping or cafe hopping, rain or shine.

Mother Nature is calling

Nong Phak Chi Watchtower, Nakhon Ratchasima

The reward of trekking down to Nong Phak Chi watchtower inside Khao Yai National Park is an awe-inspiring wildlife spectacle as the tower has been built with animal-watching in mind. It’s a quick walk from the parking area, but once you hit the trail, take your time to explore your surroundings because the weaving path is adorned with lush green meadows, offering countless scenic photo ops along the way.

Pasak Cholasid Dam, Sara Buri

If you’re after a sprawling grassland with a waterside setting for a picnic, Pasak Cholasid Dam is your best bet. In addition to its floating train route reminiscent of Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away on Lop Buri’s side of the dam, the grassy plain in Sara Buri was a treasure trove for campers before it broke the internet and now has been nicknamed “New Zealand Of Thailand” by netizens.

Thung Prong Thong (Golden Meadow), Rayong

It’s easy to feel as though you’ve escaped into the wilderness once inside Rayong’s largest mangrove forest, a three-hour ride from Bangkok. Spanning an impressive 6,000 rai, the Golden Meadow, known as Thung Prong Thong, is not only a sprawling landscape that leaves you in awe with its breathtaking scenery but also a dedicated site for mangrove conservation.

Khao Chong Lom, Nakhon Nayok

I would be remiss not to mention the famous V-shaped river ravine and you can read about it in my past article at tinyurl.com/5n7ua7ar.

Sip, savour, and repeat at these cafes with scenic gardens

Meena Cafe, Kanchanaburi

Meena Cafe in Kanchanaburi (fb.com/meenacafe2017) lets you sip a pocket-friendly coffee while feasting your eyes on a million-baht view. The rustic cafe seamlessly blends with its surroundings; bamboo huts for outdoor seating branching out of the bulk of the cafe, connected by a wooden bridge that winds its way through the rice fields.

Baan Suan Pa Fun, Samut Sakhon

Baan Suan Pa Fun (fb.com/pafunbanphaeo) ticks all the boxes for an oasis-like setting, offering refreshing respite from the hubbub of the city in an hour-and-a-half. You’re spoilt for choice with cabanas for a close-to-nature, alfresco dining experience in the middle of a coconut garden.

Mulberry Mellow, Kanchanaburi

Mulberry Mellow (fb.com/mulberrymellow) in Kanchanaburi is a gem for those who want to relax in a beach chair on a grassy lawn with a cup of coffee, complete with a dance of shadows filtering through foliage alongside a gust of wind.

Pirom Cafe, Nakhon Ratchasima

Pirom Cafe (fb.com/Piromcafe) oozes a charming countryside feel with a touch of sophistication, all housed within the wall of a contemporary barn, with indoor and outdoor seating. Next to the barn, you’ll find a manicured maze garden that looks picture-perfect and ripe for Instagram photo ops.

Suthivas Tanphaibul

Source Link :Discover nature at its greenest in the monsoons/

