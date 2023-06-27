Greek Salad Recipe: The Top Recipe for Greek Salad

The Best Greek Salad Recipe

Greek salads are a classic and refreshing dish that can be enjoyed year-round. Packed with fresh vegetables, tangy feta cheese, and a zesty dressing, this salad is perfect for a light lunch or as a side dish for your next family dinner. Here is the best Greek salad recipe that you can easily make at home.

Ingredients

1 head of romaine lettuce

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, sliced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup Kalamata olives

8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

Dressing

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Wash and dry the romaine lettuce. Cut the lettuce into bite-sized pieces and place them in a large salad bowl. Add the sliced red onion, cucumber, chopped bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and Kalamata olives to the bowl. Sprinkle the feta cheese over the vegetables. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, and dried oregano. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Tips

Make sure to use high-quality extra-virgin olive oil for the dressing. It will make a big difference in the flavor of the salad.

If you prefer a milder onion flavor, soak the sliced red onions in cold water for 10-15 minutes before adding them to the salad.

You can also add some chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley or dill, to the salad for extra flavor.

Conclusion

This Greek salad recipe is quick, easy, and packed with flavor. It’s a perfect meal for a hot summer day or as a side dish for any meal. With its combination of fresh vegetables, tangy feta cheese, and zesty dressing, this salad is sure to be a hit with your family and friends. Give it a try and see for yourself!

1. Greek Salad Ingredients

2. Classic Greek Salad Recipe

3. Easy Greek Salad Dressing

4. Authentic Greek Salad

5. Healthy Greek Salad Options

News Source : The Endless Meal

Source Link :The Best Greek Salad Recipe/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...