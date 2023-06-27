Great Value Instant Oatmeal Nutrition Facts : “Low-Calorie Great Value Instant Oatmeal Nutrition Facts”

Comprehensive Nutrition Guide: The Great Value Instant Oatmeal and Its Health Benefits

1. Great Value Instant Oatmeal, Maple and Brown Sugar Flavor: 120 calories, 2g fat, 220mg sodium, 27g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 12g sugar, 3g protein.

2. Great Value Instant Oatmeal, Apple and Cinnamon Flavor: 120 calories, 2g fat, 240mg sodium, 27g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 12g sugar, 3g protein.

3. Great Value Instant Oatmeal, Original Flavor: 100 calories, 1.5g fat, 190mg sodium, 19g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 0g sugar, 4g protein.

4. Great Value Instant Oatmeal, Cinnamon Roll Flavor: 120 calories, 2g fat, 240mg sodium, 27g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 12g sugar, 3g protein.

5. Great Value Instant Oatmeal, Strawberries and Cream Flavor: 120 calories, 2g fat, 230mg sodium, 27g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 12g sugar, 3g protein.

Introduction:

Great Value Instant Oatmeal is a popular breakfast food that is easy to prepare and provides a nutritious start to your day. This oatmeal is available in various flavors and is a favorite among people of all ages. In this article, we will discuss the nutrition facts of Great Value Instant Oatmeal and how it can benefit your health.

The Nutrition Facts of Great Value Instant Oatmeal:

Serving Size: One packet (28g)

Calories: 100

Total Fat: 1.5g

Saturated Fat: 0.5g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 180mg

Total Carbohydrates: 19g

Dietary Fiber: 3g

Sugars: 1g

Protein: 3g

Vitamin D: 0mcg

Calcium: 100mg

Iron: 1.1mg

Potassium: 110mg

*The nutrition facts may vary depending on the flavor of oatmeal you choose.

Benefits of Great Value Instant Oatmeal:

1. High in Fiber:

Great Value Instant Oatmeal is high in fiber, which is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system. Fiber also helps regulate blood sugar levels and keeps you feeling full for longer, which can aid in weight management.

2. Low in Fat:

This oatmeal is low in fat, making it a healthy breakfast option for those watching their fat intake. The fat in oatmeal is mostly unsaturated, which is considered to be heart-healthy.

3. Good Source of Protein:

Great Value Instant Oatmeal is a good source of protein, which is essential for building and repairing muscles. It is also important for maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails.

4. Contains Essential Vitamins and Minerals:

This oatmeal is a good source of essential vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, iron, and potassium. Calcium is essential for strong bones and teeth, while iron is important for healthy blood circulation. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure and keeps your heart healthy.

5. Easy to Prepare:

Great Value Instant Oatmeal is easy to prepare and can be ready in just a few minutes. Simply add hot water or milk to the oatmeal, stir, and let it sit for a few minutes. You can also add your favorite toppings, such as fruit or nuts, to make it even more nutritious and delicious.

Conclusion:

Great Value Instant Oatmeal is a healthy and convenient breakfast option that provides a range of essential nutrients. It is high in fiber, low in fat, and a good source of protein, calcium, iron, and potassium. It is also easy to prepare and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. So, if you are looking for a nutritious and delicious breakfast option, give Great Value Instant Oatmeal a try.

