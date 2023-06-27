Gonorrhea Vaccine: GSK’s Gonorrhea Vaccine Achieves FDA Track, Targeting Second Most Common Bacterial STI

GSK’s Investigational Vaccine for Gonorrhea Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA

The pharmaceutical giant GSK plc has received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational vaccine for Neisseria gonorrhea, the bacterium responsible for gonorrhea. The vaccine is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials, with the aim of demonstrating proof of concept by assessing its efficacy in healthy adults aged 18 to 50 who are at risk of contracting gonorrhea.

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection that affects both men and women. It is the second most prevalent bacterial sexually transmitted infection worldwide, with an estimated 82 million new cases every year. Currently, there are no approved vaccines for gonorrhea anywhere in the world.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to existing treatments for gonorrhea is increasing, and the disease has seen a 118% increase in reported cases in the US from 2009 to 2021. AMR to gonorrhea has been increasing over the past 80 years, rendering many antibiotics ineffective against the disease. As such, there is an urgent need for new treatments, including vaccines.

GSK’s Phase 1/2 trial is the first study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the vaccine candidate in individuals aged 18-50, regardless of their previous gonorrhea history. Phase 1 of the trial was a safety lead-in conducted in healthy adults, which has now been completed. Phase 2 of the trial is ongoing, with approximately 750 subjects being enrolled from 8 countries.

The Fast Track designation from the FDA is a recognition of the urgent and unmet medical need for new treatments for gonorrhea. It is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs and vaccines that have the potential to address serious or life-threatening conditions and offer significant benefits over existing treatments.

GSK’s vaccine candidate works by targeting the outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) of Neisseria gonorrhea. OMVs are small lipid-bilayered particles that are released by the bacteria and have been found to contain a range of virulence factors. The vaccine is designed to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies that target these OMVs and prevent the bacteria from infecting cells.

If successful, GSK’s vaccine could provide a much-needed new tool in the fight against gonorrhea. The vaccine could be used alongside existing treatments to help reduce the spread of the disease and limit the development of AMR. It could also be used in populations that are at high risk of gonorrhea, such as men who have sex with men and sex workers.

In summary, GSK’s investigational vaccine for gonorrhea has received Fast Track designation from the FDA, highlighting the urgent need for new treatments for this sexually transmitted infection. The ongoing Phase 2 trial aims to demonstrate the vaccine’s efficacy in healthy adults aged 18 to 50 who are at risk of gonorrhea. If successful, the vaccine could provide a much-needed new tool in the fight against gonorrhea, helping to reduce the spread of the disease and limit the development of antimicrobial resistance.

News Source : Vandana Singh

Source Link :Second Most Prevalent Bacterial Sexually Transmitted Infection: GSK’s Gonorrhea Vaccine Secures FDA Track – GSK (NYSE:GSK)/

