Gluten-free Cloud Bread Recipe: Recipe for Cloud Bread

Cloud Bread: A Step-by-Step Guide to Making this Delicious Recipe

Have you seen cloud bread all over social media and wondered how to make it? Look no further! Today we will show you a simple and pretty way to make it step by step.

For this recipe, we will use a little more sugar and cornstarch to make the meringue, which will help it retain its shape well after baking. The result is a fluffy and soft cloud-like bread that feels amazing to eat.

Ingredients:

3 egg whites

40g sugar

12g corn starch

Food coloring (red, blue)

Instructions:

While whipping the cold egg whites, when large bubbles appear, add all the sugar and whip. When the horns form to a certain extent, add cornstarch and whip at low speed until soft horns are formed. Divide the meringue into 3 parts, add red and blue pigments in 2 places to color them, then stack them in the order of blue, pink, and white meringues in an oven pan and arrange them smoothly. Bake in an oven preheated to 150 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.

You can also experiment with different colors and shapes to make your cloud bread even more unique and fun.

Watch the recipe video below for a visual guide:

Thank you for watching and enjoy your delicious cloud bread!

News Source : Cooking Tree

Source Link :Cloud Bread Recipe/

