Garlic Podi Recipe: How to Make Garlic Podi: Tamil Recipe (Poondu Podi) | CDK 1268

What is Poondu Podi?

Poondu podi, also known as garlic podi, is a flavorful spice mix made with roasted garlic, lentils, and spices. It is a versatile condiment that can be served with rice, idli, dosa, or even spread on bread.

Ingredients:

Garlic cloves – 1 cup

Urad dal – 1 cup

Chana dal – 1/2 cup

Dried red chillies – 10-12

Coriander seeds – 1/4 cup

Cumin seeds – 1/4 cup

Curry leaves – handful

Salt – to taste

Oil – 2 tbsp

Method:

Heat a pan and dry roast the garlic cloves until golden brown. Keep aside. In the same pan, add urad dal, chana dal, dried red chillies, coriander seeds, and cumin seeds. Dry roast until the dals turn golden brown. Finally, add curry leaves and roast for a minute. Allow the mixture to cool completely. Grind the roasted garlic, lentils, and spices to a fine powder in a mixer grinder. Add salt and mix well. Heat oil in a pan and add the ground powder. Roast for 5-7 minutes on low flame until the mixture turns slightly darker in color and fragrant. Allow the mixture to cool completely before storing it in an airtight container.

Serving Suggestions:

Poondu podi can be served with steamed rice and ghee. It can also be served with idli, dosa, or spread on bread. For a quick snack, mix the podi with some oil and serve with hot rice.

Health Benefits of Garlic:

Garlic is a superfood that has numerous health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Garlic has been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and boost the immune system. It also has anti-cancer properties and can improve brain function.

Conclusion:

Poondu podi is a delicious and healthy condiment that can add flavor and nutrition to your meals. It is easy to make and can be stored for months. Try making this recipe at home and enjoy its rich flavor and health benefits.





