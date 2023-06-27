“Funeral anthem Rangers Glasgow”: One of Glasgow’s Most Requested Funeral Songs: The Rangers Anthem

The Best by Tina Turner: A Popular Choice for Funerals

The late Tina Turner’s song The Best has become a popular choice for funeral services in the city, particularly among Glasgow Rangers fans, according to Co-op Funeralcare’s 2023 Funeral Music Chart. The song is often played as the Rangers squad walks out of the tunnel at Ibrox. It has earned fifth place in the list of the top 10 most requested sports songs for funerals in the UK.

The Top 10 Funeral Songs in the UK

Based on data and insights from Co-op’s own funeral directors, who conducted 93,000 funerals in the last year, here is the latest top 10 for the entire UK:

Time To Say Goodbye – Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman My Way – Frank Sinatra Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Eva Cassidy Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran We’ll Meet Again – Vera Lynn Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler You’ll Never Walk Alone – Gerry and the Pacemakers Abide With Me – William Henry Monk and Henry Francis Lyte All Things Bright and Beautiful – Hymn Dancing in the Sky – Dannii and Lizzy

Coming in at first place is the Liverpool anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers – which is also seventh on the overall list of songs. The list, which first launched in 2002, sees Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s Time to Say Goodbye top of the national funeral music chart, followed by Frank Sinatra’s iconic My Way.

The Power of Music in Saying Goodbye

“Music plays such a big part in all of our lives so it’s no surprise that our favourite songs play a role in the way we say goodbye too,” said Tim Bloomer, head of the north division at Co-op Funeralcare. “The songs we choose for a funeral all hold unique and personal meaning for ourselves and loved ones but naturally some songs remain more popular than others and we’re delighted to unveil this year’s music chart.

“It comes as no surprise The Best was named one of the most popular songs in Glasgow, whether you’re a football fan or not. It’s a powerful song, thanks to the late Tina Turner’s iconic voice and emotional delivery, which makes for a perfect choice for those remembering someone who was special to them.

“Each element of a funeral is a very personal choice and we’re encouraging the nation to be more open about their funeral wishes, making it clear to their loved ones what they would want for themselves when the time comes, and music is a really simple and comforting place to start.”

Conclusion

As the Co-op Funeralcare’s 2023 Funeral Music Chart reveals, music can play an important role in the way we say goodbye to our loved ones. Whether it’s a football anthem, a classic song from the past, or a contemporary hit, the music we choose for a funeral holds a unique and personal meaning for ourselves and our loved ones. By being more open about our funeral wishes, we can ensure that our final farewell is a fitting tribute to our lives and legacies.

News Source : Rebecca Newlands

Source Link :Rangers anthem one of the most requested for funerals in Glasgow/

