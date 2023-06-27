Russian Conscripts Injured in Border Clashes: Lack of Medical Care and Supplies

In early June, reports of conscripts being injured in clashes at the Russian-Ukrainian border began to circulate through volunteer chat groups in the Belgorod region. Border posts were being stormed by the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, under the auspices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite no official reports of injuries or deaths, volunteers were desperate to raise funds to assist the wounded.

However, it appears that not all conscripts are receiving the necessary medical care and attention. According to a doctor from a hospital in Voronezh, wounded servicemen are immediately taken out of harm’s way and stabilized, before being transferred to the nearest military field hospital. This hospital serves as the “forward base” where initial assistance is provided, before the injured are assessed and redirected to appropriate facilities based on the nature and severity of their wounds.

However, recent reports indicate that only officers are being evacuated to Russian Ministry of Defense hospitals, while sergeants and privates are being treated in the occupied territories, regardless of the complexity or severity of their injuries. Makeshift hospitals have been set up in places such as schools and kindergartens, with some villages converting local schools into hospitals. The military medical facilities located within Russian territory are also facing a shortage of doctors, with military clinics overwhelmed with patients.

The supply of civilian hospitals is managed by the Ministry of Health, while the supply of military hospitals falls under the responsibility of the Ministry of Defense, specifically the Main Military Medical Directorate (GVMU). Reports of medication shortages emerged shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia began in March 2022, and the situation has not improved over the course of nearly a year and a half of war. The Valuiki Hospital in the Belgorod region, which receives a large number of Russian military personnel, is suffering from severe shortages of various supplies, ranging from disposable materials like wipes to prescription medications.

Despite these shortages, the hospital receives assistance from the population, as numerous volunteer groups regularly send tons of medical aid there. However, the situation has worsened following the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The lack of medical care and supplies for conscripts is a concerning issue, particularly as the conflict continues to escalate. It is imperative that the Russian government takes action to ensure that all injured servicemen receive the necessary medical attention, regardless of their rank. The supply of medical materials and medications must also be addressed, to prevent further shortages and ensure adequate care for all those in need.

News Source : The Insider

Source Link :how Russian frontline hospitals treat patients/

