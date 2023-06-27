Fourth of July pie recipe: An Ideal Recipe for Fourth of July Pie from ’50 Pies, 50 States’ Cookbook

With the Fourth of July fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect pie to celebrate America’s birthday. While apple pie may be the quintessential choice, if you’re in the great state of Washington, there’s another local ingredient you’ll want to incorporate: Rainier cherries.

That’s the idea put forth by Stacey Mei Yan Fong in her new cookbook, “50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the United States Through Pie.” Fong, who was born in Singapore and grew up in Hong Kong, moved to the United States to pursue a degree in art and design. She started her pie project as a way to connect with her new home and to learn more about the country she had chosen to call home.

Each of Fong’s pies incorporates regional ingredients and is dedicated to someone from the state that inspired it. For her Washington State pie, Fong chose to combine Rainier cherries and apples, two ingredients that are synonymous with the state. She also added a local twist with a potato chip crumble that mimics the rocky Cascade Mountains.

But Fong’s cookbook is about more than just pie recipes. She also provides brief histories of each state and dedicates each pie to someone she knows from the state of its inspiration. Through her book, she explores what it means to belong and to call America home.

In a recent interview with Bethany Jean Clement of The Seattle Times, Fong spoke about her love of pie and her love for America. She noted that pie is better than cake because it can be sweet or savory, making it a versatile addition to any meal. She also shared her recipe for Rainier Cherry and Apple Pie with Tim’s Cascade Style Potato Chip Crumble, which incorporates the salty texture of potato chips with the sweet and tart flavors of cherries and apples.

Fong also discussed the challenges of loving a country that can be disappointing at times, noting that “It lets me down when I need it the most, then builds me back up to loving it again.” But she finds hope in the people she has met and the actions they are taking to make a difference. Fong believes that pie is synonymous with coming home and feeling at home, and she hopes that her cookbook will inspire readers to connect with their own sense of home and community.

So, whether you’re celebrating the Fourth of July with a slice of apple pie or trying out Fong’s Rainier Cherry and Apple Pie with Tim’s Cascade Style Potato Chip Crumble, take a moment to reflect on what it means to belong and to call America home. As Fong reminds us, “tiny moments” can give us hope for the future and the possibility of a better America.

News Source : The Seattle Times

Source Link :Here’s a perfect Fourth of July pie recipe from ‘50 Pies, 50 States’/

