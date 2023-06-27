“Forex Pair Trends”: Which Currency Pair Shows the Strongest Trend in Forex Trading?

The Importance of Following Trends in Forex Trading

One of the most commonly repeated trading mantras is that the ‘trend is your friend.’ This principle is a useful tool for Forex traders as it helps them identify the direction of the market and adjust their trading strategies accordingly. In this article, we will examine why following trends is important, how to use a technical analysis approach for trend identification, and which Forex pairs trend the most.

Why Following Trends is Important

Trading in the direction of the trend can minimize losses. Counter-trend trading is popular with seasoned traders, but it carries risk and is not ideal for most Forex traders. Therefore, one of the first things many Forex traders do when analyzing charts is scan for trends. Macroeconomic trends, particularly interest rate differentials, and factors like import-export data, rank among the primary influencers for trending Forex pairs.

The most recent example is the monetary tightening by global central banks. After 12+ years of ultra-low monetary policy that was a response to the global financial crash in 2008 and subsequently the covid pandemic, inflation recently spiked to 40+ year highs, forcing central banks to hike rates aggressively over the past 12+ months. It has created new interest rate differentials, which kicked off fresh trends, something missing in many Forex pairs for some time and consequently there has been a period of readjustment in trading strategies used in the last decade that may no longer work in this new macro environment.

How to Use Technical Analysis for Trend Identification

While Forex traders can use a visual analysis of any chart to spot trends, a technical analysis approach will offer a more sophisticated and accurate method of identification. A three-SMA (simple moving average) filter is dependable and easy to use.

Here is how to use the Three-SMA filter:

1. Open any chart.

2. Apply a short-term trend 9-SMA.

3. Apply a medium-term trend 20-SMA.

4. Apply a long-term trend 65-SMA.

5. If all three SMA’s trend higher, only buy based on your strategy.

6. If all three SMA’s trend lower, only sell.

Noteworthy:

The Three-SMA filter is not a trading strategy but merely a filter to identify Forex trends. Price action that consistently records higher highs and higher lows is said to be in an uptrend. Alternatively, price action that records lower lows and lower highs is in a downtrend.

Forex Pairs that Trend the Most

With 100+ currency pairs available, traders often use algorithmic trading solutions to cover more pairs effectively in the Forex market, but manual traders can focus on the following seven currency pairs.

The three primary trend-trading Forex pairs are:

1. EUR/USD – The most liquid currency pair, ripe for trend spotters to identify directional plays across all time frames.

2. USD/JPY – The Japanese Yen is also considered a safe-haven currency and the best currency for carry trading, which can result in unique trends.

3. GBP/USD – The British Pound remains the most dominant Forex trading center.

The commodity trend-trading Forex pairs are:

1. AUD/USD – The Australian Dollar closely follows trends in minerals commodities, especially iron ore and coal.

2. NZD/USD – The New Zealand Dollar follows soft commodity trends, with New Zealand being a key exporter of milk, fruits, meat, butter, and timber.

3. CAD/USD – Canada is a dominant oil and natural gas exporter, and the Canadian Dollar often follows global energy trends as a result.

A final trend-trading currency pair with a dual punch is:

1. USD/CHF – As a traditional safe-haven currency with a trade surplus and an indirect commodity currency, the Swiss Franc faces influences from multiple conflicting sources.

Conclusion

Following trends is a useful tool for Forex traders as it helps them identify the direction of the market and adjust their trading strategies accordingly. Using a technical analysis approach like the Three-SMA filter can help traders identify trends more accurately. The seven currency pairs mentioned in this article are the ones that trend the most and can provide trend trading opportunities. However, traders must always monitor for trend reversals and act swiftly by adapting their approach when they suspect a trend has ended.

News Source : Christopher Lewis

Source Link :Which Forex Pair Trends the Most/

