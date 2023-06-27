Florida Chicken Sandwich Recipe: Fresh From Florida: Create Mouthwatering Grilled Chicken Sandwiches – An Appetizing Video Recipe!

Fresh From Florida Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Fresh From Florida has shared a delicious recipe for a grilled chicken sandwich that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. This recipe is easy to make and uses fresh ingredients that are readily available in Florida. Let’s take a look at the ingredients and preparation steps for this recipe:

Ingredients

2 Florida chicken breasts, grilled

1 Florida tomato, sliced thin

2 cups Florida arugula

3 garlic cloves

1 lemon, zested and juiced

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

Sandwich bread (your favorite)

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

Preparation

In a blender or food processor, combine arugula, garlic cloves, lemon zest and juice, and pulse until combined. Turn on low and slowly drizzle in olive oil until a loose paste forms. Pour into a small bowl and set aside. Heat grill to high. Season chicken with salt and pepper and grill for 4 minutes on both sides. Brush arugula pesto onto chicken and continue to cook until the internal temperature reaches 165. Remove and set aside to rest. Spread butter on the inside of sandwich buns and place directly over heat for 1-2 minutes or until warm and toasted. Remove from grill and assemble sandwich. Serve with your favorite Florida vegetables.

This recipe uses fresh Florida ingredients such as chicken, tomatoes, and arugula to create a delicious and healthy sandwich. The arugula pesto adds a zesty flavor to the chicken, making it a perfect combination of flavors. The sandwich can be served with your favorite Florida vegetables such as corn, green beans, or squash for a complete and nutritious meal.

The preparation of this recipe is simple and straightforward, making it a great option for a quick lunch or dinner. The chicken can be grilled ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until ready to use. The arugula pesto can also be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Overall, this grilled chicken sandwich is a great way to enjoy the flavors of Florida in a healthy and delicious way. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a fresh and flavorful sandwich that is sure to become a favorite!

