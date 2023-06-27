“flesh-eating infection Melbourne”: Flesh-eating Infection Leaves Melbourne Teen Fighting for Life

Caitlin Cooper: A Teenager’s Fight Against Necrotising Fasciitis

Caitlin Cooper, a 17-year-old dancer from Victoria, Australia, has always been passionate about dance and has participated in competitions across the state. She dreams of dancing professionally on cruise ships and took a step towards achieving her dream when she was awarded a half-scholarship to Jason Coleman’s Ministry of Dance in Melbourne earlier this year. However, her dream was shattered when she contracted a rare and deadly infection called necrotising fasciitis in May.

It all started with a misstep while practicing a solo that Caitlin had choreographed herself. She hit the top of her left foot on the floor, but continued to dance through the pain. That night, she fell ill and was up for hours with a fever. By morning, she was violently throwing up, and her foot was extremely swollen and in excruciating pain. A CT scan revealed some soft tissue damage, and the doctor advised her to avoid putting any weight on her foot.

Caitlin slept well that night, but things took a turn for the worse the next day while she was staying with her grandparents. Her foot was in more pain, and the feeling was like her bone was going to pop out. She lost her appetite, her ears started ringing, and she slowly began to lose her vision. Her grandparents called the ambulance when she started blacking out. Caitlin was rushed to the emergency room at Northern Hospital in Epping where a plastic surgeon immediately recognised what was wrong.

The plastic surgeon said ‘if this is what I think it is, we need to get her to surgery’. Caitlin was diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis, a rare and deadly infection that occurs when bacteria enter the body through a break in the skin, multiplying quickly and causing muscle and skin tissue to die. It can lead to sepsis, organ failure and even death.

Caitlin underwent emergency surgery to remove the dead tissue in her leg and get rid of the infection, before being placed in an induced coma so that a second life-saving surgery could take place. She signed a form giving doctors the green light to amputate her leg if it meant her life would be saved. She spent the next 29 days in hospital, where she underwent six surgeries in total to ensure all of the infection had been removed. Caitlin had to relearn to walk again on crutches in a moon boot, and for the majority of the time, she gets around in a wheelchair.

Caitlin says she is confident and determined that she will one day get back to dancing, and that the dancing community has given her the strength to keep going. Her dance school, Lauren Wall School Of Dance in Epping, has set up a fundraiser to help the teen in her recovery, and over $3,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe so far. Caitlin has so much strength from them and support from not only the dance community but her family as well.

Necrotising fasciitis is a rare and deadly infection that can be caused by different types of bacteria, including Group A Streptococcus. It can rapidly progress and cause extensive tissue damage and organ failure, and early diagnosis and treatment is crucial to prevent the spread of the infection and save lives. The symptoms of necrotising fasciitis can include severe pain, swelling, redness, fever, nausea, vomiting, and confusion. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

Caitlin’s story is a reminder of the importance of being aware of the risks of infections and seeking medical attention promptly. It also highlights the importance of support from family, friends, and the community in times of crisis. Caitlin’s determination and resilience in the face of adversity are inspiring, and we wish her a speedy recovery and all the best in achieving her dreams.

News Source : Molly Magennis

Source Link :Melbourne teen on the verge of death after contracting flesh-eating infection/

