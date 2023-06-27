“flavorful chicken dish”: Tasty Chicken Recipe

Delicious Chicken Recipe

Chicken is a versatile and healthy protein that is enjoyed by many. There are so many ways to prepare chicken, but this recipe is a fan favorite for its simplicity and delicious flavor.

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F (205°C). Place chicken breasts in a baking dish. Drizzle olive oil over the chicken breasts and rub it in evenly. In a small bowl, mix together salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Sprinkle the seasoning mixture evenly over the chicken breasts. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165°F (74°C). Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Variations

This recipe is easy to customize to your liking. Here are a few ideas to switch things up:

Lemon Garlic Chicken

Add the zest and juice of one lemon and 4 minced garlic cloves to the olive oil before rubbing it on the chicken. Omit the onion powder and paprika and increase the garlic powder to 2 teaspoons.

Balsamic Chicken

Replace the olive oil with balsamic vinegar and add 2 tablespoons of honey to the seasoning mixture. Sprinkle fresh rosemary over the chicken before baking.

BBQ Chicken

Replace the seasoning mixture with your favorite BBQ rub. Brush BBQ sauce over the chicken during the last 5 minutes of baking.

Serving Suggestions

This delicious chicken recipe pairs well with a variety of sides. Here are a few ideas:

Roasted vegetables

Steamed rice or quinoa

Mashed potatoes

Green salad

Conclusion

This delicious chicken recipe is a simple and flavorful way to enjoy a healthy protein. With just a few ingredients, you can have a delicious meal on the table in no time. Try it out and customize it to your liking – the possibilities are endless!

