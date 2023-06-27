Fish Machboos Recipe: A Simple Recipe for Fish Machboos – A Traditional Arabic-style Fish Rice Dish also known as Fish Majboos, Popular in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Easy Fish Machboos Recipe

Fish Machboos is a traditional Arabic style fish rice dish that is popular in the Gulf countries, especially in Kuwait and Bahrain. It is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe that is perfect for a family meal or a special occasion. The dish is made using a special blend of spices that give it a unique and flavorful taste. Here is an easy-to-follow recipe for Fish Machboos that you can try at home.

Ingredients

500g fish (any firm white fish such as kingfish, snapper, or cod)

2 cups basmati rice

2 onions, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 green chillies, chopped

2 teaspoons coriander powder

2 teaspoons cumin powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup vegetable oil

4 cups water

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions

Clean and wash the fish and cut it into medium-sized pieces. Keep it aside. Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent. Add the chopped tomatoes and green chillies and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy. Add the tomato paste, coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, black pepper, and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute or two. Add the fish pieces and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the fish is cooked through. Add the soaked rice and mix well. Add 4 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a lid, and let it cook for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is cooked and all the water is absorbed. Turn off the heat and let the Fish Machboos rest for 10-15 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Variations

Fish Machboos is a versatile dish that can be made in different ways to suit your taste preferences. Here are some variations that you can try:

Replace fish with chicken, mutton, or prawns to make Chicken Machboos, Mutton Machboos, or Prawn Machboos respectively.

Add vegetables such as carrots, peas, or potatoes to make the dish more nutritious.

Use whole spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves to give the dish a more aromatic flavor.

Serve Fish Machboos with a side of raita (yogurt-based side dish) or salad to balance out the flavors.

Conclusion

Fish Machboos is a delicious and nutritious dish that is easy to make and perfect for any occasion. The traditional Arabic spices used in the recipe give it a unique and flavorful taste that is sure to impress your family and friends. Try this recipe today and enjoy a taste of the Gulf countries in your own home.

1. Fish Machboos Recipe

2. Arabic Fish Rice

3. Fish Majboos Kuwaiti

4. Bahraini Fish Dish

5. Traditional Fish Machboos Recipe

News Source : Abi Crafteria

Source Link :Easy Fish Machboos Recipe|Traditional Arabic style Fish Rice|Fish Majboos|Kuwaiti Dish|Bahraini Dish/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...